Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis on Thursday took a review of the security arrangements at the Mantralaya, the state secretariat in south Mumbai, with senior officials of the home department and the police force, reported news agency PTI.

The officials stated that Fadnavis reviewed the security measures at the Mantralaya along with Deputy CM Eknath Shinde during a meeting.

Maharashtra top officers, including the state Chief Secretary Sujata Saunik, Additional Chief Secretary (Home) I S Chahal, Director General of Police (DGP) Rashmi Shukla, Mumbai Police Commissioner Vivek Phansalkar, Special Commissioner of Police Deven Bharti attended the meeting, stated PTI.

Issues concerning other aspects of security were also discussed during the meeting, the officials said.

Gadchiroli's transformation: CM Fadnavis highlights progress and Naxal decline

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis has emphasised a significant transformation in Gadchiroli, stating that the people of the region now stand with India and its Constitution, distancing themselves from Naxal ideologies. According to ANI, this shift has been attributed to progress and the joint efforts of the police and local villagers in countering Naxal influence.

During his visit to the Naxal-affected district, Fadnavis commended the police for their relentless fight against Maoist insurgents and highlighted the role of villagers in bringing about change. “There is a transformation because our police fought against the Naxalites, and the villagers also cooperated,” he remarked. As per ANI, he further announced the inauguration of a new police outpost in Pengunda, which signifies the growing presence of the government and law enforcement in previously Maoist-dominated areas.

The Chief Minister revealed that locals have openly expressed their allegiance to India and its democratic principles. “The people here (in Gadchiroli) came forward and said they are not with Naxals but with India and its Constitution,” Fadnavis said.

Highlighting the government’s focus on infrastructure and development, Fadnavis announced the launch of a long-awaited bus service connecting Aheri and Gardewada. ANI reports that this is the first state transport bus service in the area in 77 years. “Today, a bus service has started between Aheri and Gardewada. This is the first time such a service has been introduced after 77 years,” he said.

