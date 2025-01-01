During his visit to Gadchiroli, Fadnavis told reporters that the dominance of Naxalites in remote areas of the district was ending, and welcomed the move by top Naxal cadres to lay down their arms and turn themselves in

CM Devendra Fadnavis meets school children in Gadchiroli on Wednesday. Pic/X

Listen to this article Naxalism nearing its end in Maharashtra, says CM Devendra Fadnavis x 00:00

Chief Minister (CM) Devendra Fadnavis stated on Wednesday that Maharashtra is moving towards being free of Naxalism, with Maoist cadres surrendering to the police and the outlawed movement failing to attract new recruits, news agency PTI reported.

ADVERTISEMENT

During his visit to Gadchiroli, Fadnavis told reporters that the influence of Naxalites in the district’s remote areas is diminishing, and he welcomed the decision of top Naxal cadres to lay down their arms and turn themselves in.

"Naxalism is nearing its end," the Maharashtra CM said in response to a query.

According to PTI, he further mentioned that the government had started the process of making Gadchiroli the "first district" to eliminate the dominance of Maoists.

Notably, Gadchiroli is often referred to as the last district of Maharashtra, as it lies on the state's eastern border.

Fadnavis inaugurated the 32-km-long Gatta-Gardewada-Wangeturi road and the Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (MSRTC) bus services on the Wangeturi-Gardewada-Gatta-Aheri route in the district, which is located in the Vidarbha region, PTI reported.

He emphasised that Gadchiroli is not the last district, but rather the "first district" on the government’s priority list.

The newly inaugurated road will directly connect Maharashtra to Chhattisgarh, Fadnavis said. Additionally, the areas previously dominated by Naxalites are now being liberated, with people in these regions finally receiving MSRTC bus services after 75 years of Independence, he added.

Fadnavis also praised the Gadchiroli police for their efforts against Naxalism and stated that the public no longer supports Naxalites, with not a single person now willing to join the outlawed movement.

"This is very significant," he concluded.

Will not spare any accused in Beed sarpanch murder case: Devendra Fadnavis

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis asserted on Tuesday, December 31, 2024, that none of the accused in the Beed sarpanch murder case would be spared, asserting that he does not wish to be involved in the politics surrounding the matter, news agency ANI reported.

"We will not spare any accused. We will find them. Today, I discussed the matter with Santosh Deshmukh's brother over the phone and assured him that the police will identify the guilty and ensure they are punished. The police will act based on evidence, and those against whom evidence is found will not be spared. I do not wish to be involved in the politics surrounding this case," the Maharashtra CM said.

He added, "I have said earlier as well that if anyone has evidence against any individual, they should provide it to us. My priority is to ensure that Santosh Deshmukh's murderer is punished. Our role is clear—justice must be served for Santosh Deshmukh."

Deshmukh, the sarpanch of Massajog village in Beed district, Maharashtra, was murdered on 9th December after allegedly opposing an extortion attempt targeting an energy firm installing windmills in the village.

The extortion attempt was allegedly led by local leader Vishnu Chate, who demanded Rs 2 crore from the company. Deshmukh’s intervention reportedly led to his abduction, torture, and eventual death.

So far, three individuals have been arrested in the case. One accused, Valmiki Karad, surrendered on Tuesday.

(With PTI and ANI inputs)