Committed to end Maoism by March 2026: Amit Shah

When Chhattisgarh becomes Maoist free, the entire country will get rid of the menace, the Union minister said

Home Minister Amit Shah addresses gathering in Raipur. Pic/PTI

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday said the Centre and the Chhattisgarh government were committed to end the menace of Maoism from before March 31, 2026. When Chhattisgarh becomes free of Maoism, the entire country will get rid of the menace, Shah said addressing the President’s Police Colour Award function at the police parade ground here.

When Chhattisgarh becomes Maoist free, the entire country will get rid of the menace, the Union minister said. He said the state police have made a significant achievement in the fight against Maoism in the last one year. “The Chhattisgarh police have secured a significant achievement in the fight against Maoism in the last one year...287 Maoists were neutralised, 1,000 arrested and 837 surrendered in the last one year in the state. The police, along with various security forces, have done the work of putting the last nail in the coffin of Maoism in the last one year,” said Shah.

HM appeals to Maoists to give up arms

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday appealed to the Naxals in Chhattisgarh to give up arms and join the mainstream, saying their rehabilitation was the government's responsibility. He was addressing a local sporting event—"Bastar Olympics"—here. The home minister also appealed to quit violence and join the mainstream. "I appeal to the Maoists, please come forward. Give up arms, surrender and join the mainstream. Your rehabilitation is our responsibility," Shah said.

