He was part of the outlawed movement since 2014 when he just a teen and served in the Maharashtra-Madhya Pradesh-Chhattisgarh zone of the Naxalites, an official said

A Naxalite with a reward of Rs 7 lakh on his head surrendered in Maharashtra's Gondia, a police official said on Friday, reported the PTI.

Deva alias Arjun alias Rakesh Sumdo Mudam (27) was part of the Malajkhand 'dalam' and Pamed 'platoon' number 9 of the outlawed Communist Party of India (Maoist), the official said.

"He laid down arms on Thursday in front of Collector Prajit Nair, Superintendent of Police Gorakh Bhamre and Additional SP Nityanand Jha. He was part of the outlawed movement since 2014 when he just a teen and served in the Maharashtra-Madhya Pradesh-Chhattisgarh zone of the Naxalites," the official said, according to the PTI.

Deva was involved in firing cases in Tipagarh in Gadchiroli, Jhilmili Kashibehra Bakarkatta in Chhattisgarh's Rajnandgaon as well as other incidents of Naxal violence and attacks on security forces, the official informed.

Senior Naxal leader Prabhakar Rao, carrying Rs 25 lakh bounty, arrested in Chhattisgarh

Meanwhile, in an another incident, earlier this week, a senior Naxalite leader, carrying a reward of Rs 25 lakh on his head, has been arrested by security forces in Chhattisgarh's Kanker district, a senior police official said on Monday and termed it as a significant success in fight against Left-wing extremism, reported the PTI.

Prabhakar Rao alias Balmuri Narayan Rao, a Dandakaranya Special Zonal Committee Member (DKSZCM) of the banned CPI (Maoist), was apprehended on Sunday in the Antagarh police station area of the district, Bastar (Range) Inspector General of Police Sundarraj P said.

The 57-year-old Naxal leader, in-charge of logistic supply and a close associate of top Maoist functionaries, carried a bounty of Rs 25 lakh on his head, he said.

"For the past few days, the Kanker district police had been receiving information about the activities of senior cadre Prabhakar Rao of the North Bastar Sub-Zonal Bureau of the banned Maoist organization. Acting on the information, security forces surrounded and arrested Prabhakar Rao in the Antagarh police station area on Sunday. Rao is being questioned," the IPS officer said, as per the PTI.

The senior police official said the arrest of Rao, an important cadre of the Maoist organization of the North Bastar region, was a significant success for security forces and it will give an edge in curbing Naxal activities.

"The senior leader joined Naxal ranks as a member in 1984. He was working for the organization for the last 40 years. He was currently in-charge of logistic supply and Mobile Political School (MOPOS) team in the North Sub-Zonal Bureau," the official informed, the news agency reported.

"Dozens of criminal cases have been registered against Prabhakar Rao in several states, including Chhattisgarh. He has been a close associate of top Maoist leaders of Odisha, Bihar, Jharkhand, West Bengal and Chhattisgarh. He is the cousin of Central Committee Member (CCM) Secretary Ganapati," said Sundarraj, the PTI reported.

"Rao has close links with senior Maoist leaders like Central Committee Member (CCM) Secretary Basava Raju, K Ramchandra Reddy alias Raju, Devji alias Kuma Dada, Kosa, Sonu, Mallaraja Reddy alias Sangram. His wife, a Divisional Committee Member Raje Kange, is in-charge of the Raoghat Area Committee," the official added.

Originally hailing from Birpur village in Telangana, he had been acting in several states, said the IPS officer.

"Prabhakar Rao had been active in undivided Andhra Pradesh, Balaghat district of Madhya Pradesh, North Bastar, Koylibeda, Manpur-Mohla areas of Chhattisgarh. He worked in the supply team and urban network in the Dandakaranya Special Zonal Committee from 2005 to 2007," he added.

A total of 884 Maoists have been arrested so far this year in the seven districts that form Chhattisgarh's insurgency-affected Bastar administrative division, including Kanker, Sundarraj informed, the news agency reported.

(with PTI inputs)