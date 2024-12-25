The incident occurred Tuesday when 52-year-old Assistant Sub-Inspector Manik Sawant was patrolling Kachpada locality in Malad with his colleagues in a police van

A Mumbai cop suffered head injuries when a man obstructing traffic attacked him with a stick in Malad area of Mumbai, the police said on Wednesday, reported the PTI.

The incident occurred Tuesday when 52-year-old Assistant Sub-Inspector Manik Sawant was patrolling Kachpada locality in Malad with his colleagues in a police van.

Sawant spotted a traffic jam and got down to clear the road. He spotted a man intentionally blocking vehicles, an official said.

Sawant pulled the man aside and instructed him to leave the spot. Enraged, the man threatened the policeman to kill him, picked up a stick and struck him on his head. Sawant lost consciousness and fell, the official said, according to the PTI.

"The accused fled the scene, leaving the stick behind. The other two officers in the mobile van immediately rushed Sawant to Tunga Hospital in Malad. He regained consciousness after treatment," the official said, as per the PTI.

The police identified the accused as Arun Harijan, a resident of Kachpada area, during the investigation.

Based on Sawant's complaint, a case was registered on the charge of attempt to murder under the Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita (BNS). No arrest has been made, the official added, the news agency reported.

Donning Santa Claus attire, cops urge people to follow rules

Meanwhile, in a festive initiative, Antop Hill traffic police in the city on Wednesday conducted a special Christmas-themed awareness drive at key junctions in the area.

Instead of imposing fines on traffic rules violators, the team led by senior inspector P I Patil used the holiday spirit to promote road safety.

Dressed as Santa Claus, cops distributed free keychains to car drivers, motorbike riders, BEST bus drivers and taxi operators who were found breaking traffic rules.

The drive emphasized the message that adhering to road safety rules is a gift not only to oneself but to the entire community.

"We did not penalize traffic norms violators today due to Christmas. But our officers, holding placards in their hands, stood at various locations and conveyed the message that one should follow traffic norms. We wanted to give a positive message," said inspector Patil, as per the PTI.

DCP (South-traffic) Pradnya Jedge said the initiative was implemented at 41 traffic checkpoints and 200 junctions.

"The main objective of this initiative is not just to enforce the rules, but make every citizen aware of road safety and responsibility," the official said.

(with PTI inputs)