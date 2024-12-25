Breaking News
Shiv Sena (UBT) affiliated Kamgar Sena protests over 'deteriorating conditions' of BEST, BMC commissioner's remarks

Updated on: 25 December,2024 07:52 PM IST  |  Mumbai
Rajendra B. Aklekar | rajendra.aklekar@mid-day.com

The Kamgar Sena has called on all employees to wear black bands at work on December 26 as mark of their protest

Representational Pic/File

The Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena (UBT) affiliated BEST Kamgar Sena on Wednesday protested over 'deteriorating conditions' of BEST and BMC commissioner's remarks.


The Kamgar Sena has called on all employees to wear black bands at work on December 26 to protest against the deteriorating condition of the undertaking and the BMC municipal commissioner's reported statement that BEST is not the BMC's responsibility.


Among the key demands are the cessation of all privatization, procurement of new, self-owned buses, the initiation of staff recruitments, payment of gratuity to retired employees, and the completion of payments for all pending Covid-19 allowances.


“We are also protesting against the statement of the BMC commissioner, who stated that BEST is not their responsibility, which is incorrect, as the BMC is the parent body of the BEST undertaking,” a member of the union said.

Following the accident at Kurla, a delegation from the Kamgar Sena met civic chief Bhushan Gagrani two weeks ago, led by their leader Suhas Samant, a former member of the BEST committee. They demanded that the BMC take over BEST instead of just providing financial aid. Samant also called for the complete cessation of the wet lease system for buses.

