BMC allocated Rs 850 crore to BEST in current financial year, say officials

Updated on: 24 December,2024 05:41 PM IST  |  Mumbai
In the last decade, the municipal corporation has provided over Rs 11,232 crore in support to BEST, an official statement said

BMC allocated Rs 850 crore to BEST in current financial year, say officials

Representational Pic/File

The BMC has allocated Rs 850 crore Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport (BEST) Undertaking in the current financial year, an official statement said on Tuesday.


The statement said that the BMC has taken steps to secure Rs 493 crore for the purchase of electric buses. Furthermore, the BMC has provided Rs 80 crore as Diwali bonuses for BEST employees this year. Plans are also in place to allocate more funds in the upcoming budget.


It said that BEST is considered one of the largest public transport services in India and the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation has consistently extended help and support to BEST to ensure that the citizens of Mumbai experience a comfortable, affordable, and high-quality travel service. The importance of public transport and the challenges faced while running such a system are well understood by the municipal administration. To address these challenges, the BMC has been providing financial assistance to the BEST Undertaking for many years.


It further said that in the last decade, the municipal corporation has provided over Rs 11,232 crore in support to BEST.

Between the fiscal years 2019-2020 and 2023-2024, the BMC has allocated a substantial sum of Rs 8,594.24 crore to BEST.

The statement further said that recently, representatives from the BEST workers' unions met with the Municipal Commissioner and presented their demands to the BMC. During the meeting, there was a constructive dialogue between the municipal authorities and the representatives. The civic chief reassured the workers that the BMC has always supported BEST and will continue to do so in the future.

In recognition of the importance of BEST, the BMC has stopped the auction of its land in Malabar Hill to support the undertaking.

The BMC has also made its land available to BEST as needed.

It said that the reports suggesting that the BMC is refusing to provide financial assistance to BEST is completely false and baseless.

"As the governing body of Mumbai, the BMC is committed to ensuring that the citizens of Mumbai do not face any inconvenience. It will continue to support the BEST Undertaking to the best of its ability," the statement said.

