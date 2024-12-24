Shiv Sena (UBT) Chief Uddhav Thackeray felicitated Arif Bamane for his heroic role in rescuing survivors from the Neelkamal ferry accident, which claimed 15 lives. The event took place in Mumbai, with Shiv Sena leaders present.

Shiv Sena (UBT) Chief Uddhav Thackeray on Tuesday honoured Arif Bamane for his courageous actions in rescuing several survivors after a Navy speedboat collided with the passenger ferry, Neelkamal, off the Mumbai coast. The tragic incident, which occurred on December 18, claimed the lives of 15 individuals.

A post shared by the party on X (formerly Twitter) stated, “Arif Bamane, who showed bravery in saving the lives of 35 passengers in the Neelkamal boat accident, was honoured by party chief Hon. Uddhavsaheb Thackeray. Shiv Sena leaders MP Arvind Sawant, Secretary MLA Milind Narvekar, and Deputy Leader MLA Manoj Jamsutkar were also present at the occasion.”

The fatal maritime collision occurred on December 18 near Mumbai, when an Indian Navy boat collided with the passenger ferry, Neelkamal, while it was en route from the Gateway of India to the Elephanta Caves. The impact of the collision caused the ferry to capsize, leading to the tragic loss of 13 lives, including 10 civilians and three Navy personnel. However, 101 individuals were successfully rescued in the operation.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, who expressed his grief over the incident, announced an ex-gratia of ₹5 lakh from the Chief Minister's Relief Fund for the families of those who lost their lives in the tragic accident. Fadnavis also provided an update on the situation, stating that the rescue operation was being carried out with the help of the Indian Navy, Coast Guard, and local police, who deployed 11 crafts and four helicopters in the operation.

The accident took place near Buchar Island, with authorities confirming the loss of life by 7:30 pm on the day of the tragedy. In addition to the fatalities, two individuals were critically injured and were being treated at the Navy Dockyard Hospital.

Elephanta boat tragedy: Poor maintenance, lack of safety measures at Gateway of India ferry services

The Tourist Guides Association of Mumbai (TOGA) has been raising concerns about the hazardous conditions of civilian ferry services operating between the Gateway of India and Elephanta Island. Despite these warnings, the authorities have failed to address issues, including overcrowding on boats and the lack of life jackets for passengers.

On August 2, Jerroo Bharrucha, the president of TOGA, wrote to the chairman of the Mumbai Port Trust (MPT), highlighting the “disaster waiting to happen.” A follow-up reminder was sent on August 16, reiterating the complaint about the unsafe conditions of the ferries servicing Elephanta Caves, a UNESCO World Heritage Site that draws millions of tourists, both domestic and international.

“We all agree that the tragic incident, in which an Indian Navy speedboat collided with the civil boat Neelkamal, resulted in the loss of over a dozen lives, with two others, including a child, still missing. However, the death toll could have been lower if the boat had not been overcrowded and if passengers had been wearing life-saving jackets,” underlined Bharrucha.