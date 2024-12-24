Breaking News
Home > Mumbai > Mumbai News > Article > Nothing political Sanjay Raut on Uddhav Raj attending family event

Nothing political: Sanjay Raut on Uddhav, Raj attending family event

Updated on: 24 December,2024 08:05 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Agencies |

Sanjay Raut dismisses political interpretation of Uddhav and Raj Thackeray’s family meeting. Dismissing speculation of a political reunion between the estranged cousins, Raut pointed out that Uddhav and Raj are members of the Thackeray family

Nothing political: Sanjay Raut on Uddhav, Raj attending family event

Screengrab of Raj and Uddhav Thackeray at the wedding

Nothing political: Sanjay Raut on Uddhav, Raj attending family event
Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Sanjay Raut said on Monday it was “too premature” to suggest a political reunion between estranged cousins Uddhav Thackeray and Raj Thackeray, a day after they attended a family function. Uddhav Thackeray, who heads Shiv Sena (UBT), and Maharashtra Navnirman Sena chief Raj Thackeray were seen together at the wedding of the latter's nephew in Mumbai.


“Maharashtra has deep affection for the Thackeray family. If Uddhav and Raj come together, Maharashtra will be happy. However, Raj Thackeray heads a separate party. His role models are PM Narendra Modi, Amit Shah, and Devendra Fadnavis. For us, they are enemies of Maharashtra,” Raut told reporters.


Sanjay Raut
Sanjay Raut


Dismissing speculation of a political reunion between the estranged cousins, Raut pointed out that Uddhav and Raj are members of the Thackeray family. “Even (NCP chief) Ajit Pawar meets his uncle Sharad Pawar. Rohit Pawar (NCP-SP MLA) meets his uncle Ajit Pawar. Though Pankaja Munde and her cousin Dhananjay Munde are members of different parties, they are members of the Munde family. Former CM Narayan Rane's sons are in different parties," Raut said.

Ajit Pawar's rebellion in 2023 had split the NCP founded by Sharad Pawar. “It would be too premature to view Uddhav and Raj's meetings at family events from the political prism,” Raut added. Raj Thackeray and Uddhav were accompanied by their family members at the function held in Dadar. Smita Thackeray, the former wife of Uddhav Thackeray's elder brother Jaidev Thackeray, was also seen at the event.

Last week, Raj Thackeray attended the wedding of the son of Rashmi Thackeray's brother Shridhar Patankar. He had left before Uddhav Thackeray arrived. Raj Thackeray quit the undivided Shiv Sena in 2005 and floated Maharashtra Navnirman Sena the next year. In last month's polls to the 288-member Maharashtra Assembly, the Shiv Sena (UBT), a constituent of the Opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA), won 20 seats, while the MNS drew a blank.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

Shiv Sena Sanjay Raut uddhav thackeray raj thackeray narendra modi amit shah devendra fadnavis mumbai news mumbai

