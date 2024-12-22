Sharad Pawar, the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) chief, flagged off the "Family Run 3.0" marathon in Pune, organised by Jayesh Murkute of NCP. The event also sparked discussion on the NCP's future strategy for the upcoming BMC elections.

On Sunday, Sharad Pawar, the chief of the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), flagged off the "Family Run 3.0" marathon in Pune. The event, organised by the Jayesh Murkute Social Foundation, was led by Jayesh Sanjay Murkute, the Kothrud working president of NCP.

At the event, Pune NCP president Prashant Jagtap praised Murkute for his consistent efforts in organising both political and social events in the Baner and Balewadi regions. He shared that Murkute, a young and active member of the party, has been instrumental in hosting numerous functions, including this marathon, which Pawar flagged off. "The atmosphere was fantastic as Pawar Sahib arrived at around 6:45 AM to attend the event," Jagtap told ANI.

Additionally, Jagtap spoke on the possibility of the NCP contesting the upcoming Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) elections independently. His remarks come after Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut suggested that his party may contest the elections alone, citing demands from party workers. In response, Jagtap expressed that while NCP is open to contesting solo or in alliance with Congress, they remain focused on defeating the BJP. He stated, "If Shiv Sena (UBT) and Sanjay Raut are exploring a solo contest, we are also ready to go ahead independently or with Congress. However, we prefer an alliance, as breaking it could potentially benefit the BJP."

The Shiv Sena (UBT) and NCP (SP) have long been part of the Maha Vikas Aghadi coalition, which opposes the BJP-led Mahayuti government in Maharashtra. Jagtap also clarified that despite the recent differences within the coalition, their focus remains on stopping the BJP's influence in the state and across India.

The 2024 Maharashtra Assembly Elections witnessed a decisive victory for the BJP-led Mahayuti, which secured 235 seats. Shiv Sena and NCP garnered 57 and 41 seats, respectively. The BJP emerged as the dominant party, with 132 seats, marking a significant win in the state's political landscape.

On Saturday, NCP leader Jayant Patil expressed his intent to address Raut's comments, suggesting further discussion on the future course of action for the alliance.

(With inputs from ANI)