The Shiv Sena (UBT) leader claimed the Union Home Minister had shown disrespect towards the iconic Maratha warrior king, and demanded that Maharashtra CM take action against him. The MP further alleged that Shah referred to Mughal ruler Aurangzeb’s grave as a ‘samadhi’

Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray) leader Sanjay Raut on Sunday alleged that Union Home Minister Amit Shah addressed Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj on a first-name basis during his recent visit to Raigad Fort in Maharashtra. Raut’s remarks have drawn sharp criticism from Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders, PTI reported.

Raut claimed Shah had shown disrespect towards the iconic Maratha warrior king, and demanded that Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis take action against the Home Minister, PTI reported.

“Amit Shah did not address (Chhatrapati Shivaji) as Shivaji Maharaj. He addressed him on a first-name basis. Is this your language? This is an insult to Shivaji Maharaj. What is Devendra Fadnavis doing?” Raut questioned, while speaking to reporters.

According to PTI, he further alleged that Shah referred to Mughal ruler Aurangzeb’s grave as a ‘samadhi’ during the same visit.

Reacting to the remarks, senior BJP leader Sudhir Mungantiwar said, “Some people have the habit of deliberately making baseless claims.”

BJP Member of Legislative Council (MLC), Prasad Lad, slamming Raut, said, “I think Raut has gone mad. The disoriented Raut should stop making any allegations against Shah. The visit of Shah to Raigad Fort was not political but to honour the great king's contribution to this country.”

Shah had visited Raigad on Saturday to mark the 345th death anniversary of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj. In his address, he praised Shivaji Maharaj’s courage and noted that Aurangzeb, who called himself Alamgir and fought against the Marathas all his life, ultimately died a defeated man and was buried in the very land he sought to conquer.

Two Shiv Sena (UBT) leaders, ex-corporator inducted into Eknath Shinde-headed faction

In a fresh blow to the Shiv Sena (UBT), two party leaders on Sunday joined the Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena along with a former corporator and several grassroots functionaries.

The couple, Sanjay and Sanjana Ghadi, switched sides to join the rival Sena faction, accompanied by former corporator Nana Ambole, deputy branch heads, group heads, branch presidents and hundreds of workers from the Uddhav Thackeray-led camp.

The induction ceremony, held in the presence of Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and Legislative Council Deputy Chairperson Neelam Gorhe, comes amid a steady stream of defections from the Shiv Sena (UBT) following the state assembly elections.

Sanjay Ghadi’s move is being seen as a significant setback for the UBT faction, which has been battling internal churn and high-profile exits.

Addressing the gathering, Shinde said the inductions reflected the people’s growing faith in the “real Shiv Sena”.

“In two and a half years, the Mahayuti government has relentlessly pursued people-centric development. While we contested 80 seats and won 60, others (referring to Sena UBT) contested 100 and clinched just 20. This clearly shows where the people's faith lies,” Shinde said.

(With PTI inputs)