The BJP-led Mahayuti alliance has taken an early lead in the Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024, with initial trends showing them ahead in 18 seats. Counting began early on Saturday and will decide the fate of 288 constituencies

File Pic

Listen to this article Maharashtra Elections 2024: BJP-led Mahayuti alliance takes early lead with 18 seats x 00:00

Early trends in the Maharashtra 2024 Assembly Elections indicate a promising start for the BJP-led Mahayuti alliance. As of 9:10 AM on Saturday, the alliance has taken an early lead, securing 18 seats in the initial round of counting.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to the preliminary results, the Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena is leading in nine constituencies, the BJP in 10, and the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) in eight. On the other hand, the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) alliance shows early signs of trailing, with the Sharad Pawar-led NCP (SP) ahead in four seats, Congress leading in three, and the Shiv Sena (UBT) in two seats.

Counting of votes began at 8:00 AM for the Maharashtra and Jharkhand Assembly Elections, along with bypolls in 15 states. The Maharashtra elections will determine the outcome of 288 assembly seats, while Jharkhand will decide the fate of 81 constituencies. By midday, clearer trends are expected to emerge in these fiercely contested elections.

Polling in Maharashtra took place on Wednesday, recording an impressive voter turnout of over 66 percent, significantly higher than the 61 percent registered in 2019. Both the Mahayuti and MVA alliances interpret the increased participation as a positive sign for their campaigns. The Mahayuti alliance consists of the BJP, Shiv Sena, and NCP, while the MVA comprises Congress, Shiv Sena (UBT), and NCP (SP).

State Chief Electoral Officer S Chockalingam lauded the Election Commission's concerted efforts to enhance voter participation, particularly in urban areas like Mumbai. "This election saw meticulous planning and implementation, resulting in a significant addition to the voter list. Special efforts were made to address challenges faced during previous elections. The arrangements were appreciated across the state, and we owe this success to nearly 6 lakh officials who ensured smooth polling," he said.

In Jharkhand, voting for the first phase of its 81 assembly seats took place on November 13, with a turnout exceeding 68.45 percent—higher than the 65 percent recorded in 2019. Exit polls predict a tight race, with the BJP-led NDA alliance expected to secure 42–47 seats, while the JMM-led opposition alliance is projected to win between 25–30 seats.

Meanwhile, bypolls in 48 assembly constituencies and two Lok Sabha seats across 15 states are also being counted. Among the key contests is the high-profile race in Wayanad, Kerala, marking Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra's electoral debut.

The results for the Maharashtra and Jharkhand assemblies, along with bypolls, are anticipated by the end of the day, providing a clearer picture of the political landscape in the country.

(With inputs from ANI)