Home > Sports News > Cricket News > Article > MI vs DC live IPL 2025 Mumbai Indians reach 47 runs after 5 overs

MI vs DC live, IPL 2025: Mumbai Indians reach 47 runs after 5 overs

Updated on: 13 April,2025 07:55 PM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

Top

The IPL 2025 match between MI and DC has also marked the 50th appearance for Hardik Pandya as a captain in the league's history.

Suryakumar Yadav, Axar Patel (Pic: X@mipaltan)

In the ongoing IPL 2025 match against the Mumbai Indians (MI), the Delhi Capitals have won the toss and elected to bowl first at the Arun Jaitley Stadium.


The IPL 2025 match between MI and DC has also marked the 50th appearance for Hardik Pandya as a captain in the league's history.


Also Read: RCB vs RR, IPL 2025: Bengaluru men wear the crown in battle of the 'Royals'


MI vs DC, IPL 2025: Full Squads

Mumbai Indians: Hardik Pandya (c), Jasprit Bumrah, Rohit Sharma, Tilak Verma, Trent Boult, Naman Dhir, Robin Minz, Karn Sharma, Ryan Rickelton, Deepak Chahar, Will Jacks, Ashwani Kumar, Mitchell Santner, Reece Topley, Shrijith Krishnan, Raj Angad Bawa, Venkat Satyanarayana Raju, Bevon Jacobs, Arjun Tendulkar, Vignesh Puthhur, Suryakumar Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah.

Delhi Capitals: Axar Patel (c), KL Rahul, Jake Fraser-McGurk, Karun Nair, Abhishek Porel, Tristian Stubbs, Kuldeep Yadav, T Natarajan, Mitchell Starc, Sameer Rizvi, Ashutosh Sharma, Mohit Sharma, Faf du Plessis, Mukesh Kumar, Darshan Nalkande, Vipraj Nigam, Dushmanta Chameera, Donovan Ferreira, Ajay Mandal, Manvanth Kumar, Tripurana Vijay, Madhav Tiwari.

MI vs DC, IPL 2025: Confirmed XI

Mumbai Indians: Rohit Sharma, Ryan Rickelton, Will Jacks, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya (C), Naman Dhir, Mitchell Santner, Deepak Chahar, Trent Boult, Jasprit Bumrah.

Delhi Capitals: Jake Fraser-McGurk, Abhishek Porel, KL Rahul, Axar Patel (C), Tristan Stubbs, Ashutosh Sharma, Vipraj Nigam, Mitchell Santner, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohit Sharma, Mukesh Kumar.

MI vs DC, IPL 2025: Live Updates

8: 05 PM: MI- 47/1 (5)

Both batsmen are looking in fine touch and have accumulated .... runs after the completion of five overs. Mumbai yet again lose the early wicket of Rohit for just 18 runs.

7: 40 PM: MI- 20/0 (2)

Rohit Sharma and Ryan Rickelton have opened the innings for the Mumbai Indians (MI) with an aim to deliver crucial knocks for the side. Delhi Capitals (DC) will not let their winning momentum slip, either.

