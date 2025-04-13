MI vs DC, IPL 2025: Predicted playing XIs, head-to-head, injuries and more

MI under Hardik Pandya's captaincy has won just one match and will be eager to pull the sheets in their favour. The encounter promises to be a run fest for the spectators in Delhi. Cricket fans will expect another batting heroics from KL Rahul after his stellar knock against Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) in DC's previous clash

Tristan Stubbs, KL Rahul (Pic: X/@DelhiCapitals)

After four defeats and one victory, the Mumbai Indians (MI) are all geared up to clash against Delhi Capitals in the IPL 2025 match at the Arun Jaitley Stadium.

So far, Axar Patel and his men have tasted success in IPL 2025. The side has managed to seal four victories in as many games they have played.

MI under Hardik Pandya's captaincy has won just one match and will be eager to pull the sheets in their favour.

The encounter promises to be a run fest for the spectators in Delhi. Cricket fans will expect another batting heroics from KL Rahul after his stellar knock against Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) in DC's previous clash.

MI vs DC, IPL 2025: Injuries and unavailability

Faf DU Plessis did not make his appearance for the first 12 overs in DC's previous match following an injury concern. But later, the right-hander was allowed to open the innings. Except for him, no injuries have been reported from either team.

MI vs DC, IPL 2025: Head-to-head records

So far, both teams have had 35 encounters against each other. The Mumbai Indians are leading the charts with 19 victories and the Delhi Capitals have registered 16 wins.

MI vs DC, IPL 2025: Predicted playing XI

Mumbai Indians: Rohit Sharma, Ryan Rickelton, Will Jacks, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya (C), Naman Dhir, Mitchell Santner, Deepak Chahar, Trent Boult, Jasprit Bumrah.

Delhi Capitals: Jake Fraser-McGurk, Abhishek Porel, KL Rahul, Tristan Stubbs, Axar Patel (C), Ashutosh Sharma, Donovan Ferreira, Vipraj Nigam, Mitchell Starc, Mohit Sharma, Kuldeep Yadav.

MI vs DC, IPL 2025: Full Squads

Mumbai Indians: Hardik Pandya (c), Jasprit Bumrah, Rohit Sharma, Tilak Verma, Trent Boult, Naman Dhir, Robin Minz, Karn Sharma, Ryan Rickelton, Deepak Chahar, Will Jacks, Ashwani Kumar, Mitchell Santner, Reece Topley, Shrijith Krishnan, Raj Angad Bawa, Venkat Satyanarayana Raju, Bevon Jacobs, Arjun Tendulkar, Vignesh Puthhur, Suryakumar Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah.

Delhi Capitals: Axar Patel (c), KL Rahul, Jake Fraser-McGurk, Karun Nair, Abhishek Porel, Tristian Stubbs, Kuldeep Yadav, T Natarajan, Mitchell Starc, Sameer Rizvi, Ashutosh Sharma, Mohit Sharma, Faf du Plessis, Mukesh Kumar, Darshan Nalkande, Vipraj Nigam, Dushmanta Chameera, Donovan Ferreira, Ajay Mandal, Manvanth Kumar, Tripurana Vijay, Madhav Tiwari.