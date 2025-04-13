The Axar Patel-led DC will be aiming to continue their four-out-of-four winning campaign as they take on Mumbai Indians (MI) here on Sunday

MI pacer Deepak Chahar

Listen to this article Massive task for MI to conquer unbeaten Delhi x 00:00

Delhi Capitals (DC) come home finally after starting their IPL-18 campaign in Game 4 of the tournament at Visakhapatnam, where they beat Lucknow Super Giants by one wicket on March 24.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Axar Patel-led DC will be aiming to continue their four-out-of-four winning campaign as they take on Mumbai Indians (MI) here on Sunday.

For MI, it’s about getting their 2025 season back on track by notching up their second win in the competition in their sixth match.

DC top the table with eight points from four games, but Mumbai lead 19-16 in the head-to-head.

Also Read: Hussey: CSK have right players, not putting white flag up yet

DC’s batting all-rounder Ashutosh Sharma can’t wait to hit the home turf: “I am really excited to play in Delhi. We all are happy and the mood in the squad is good and high.” However, he didn’t lose sight of the need “to stay focussed on my process.” Ashutosh revealed that at the heart of Axar’s leadership qualities was making youngsters like him feel comfortable and being open to anyone talking “anything with him.”

MI, who are in eighth position in the 10-team league, have their task cut out. “We have had a lot of individual performances in the last five matches; only collective performance is missing. When everyone did well in one game, we won by a big margin [by eight wickets against KKR at Wankhede on March 31]. That shows the potential of our team,” said pacer Deepak Chahar.

Chahar too was out of action for a few months due to an injury like Jasprit Bumrah, but described the latter as “very strong-headed and that is why he has made a fine comeback after months.”

All eyes, however, will be on the two India stalwarts from either side — Hardik Pandya, the MI skipper and in-form KL Rahul for DC.

MI need a massive effort to conquer the so-far invincibles in IPL-18 while DC know that they can’t miss a trick against a side that boasts of the best fast bowler in the game.

Over to the Kotla.