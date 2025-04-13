Sharma was suffering from a high fever for most of the six-day break SRH had before the home game, but woke up on Saturday envisioning a match-winning contribution. The 24-year-old's luck was also on his side, though he acknowledged the pressure before the match

Abhishek Sharma (Pic: X/@sachin_rt)

Listen to this article IPL 2025: Abhishek Sharma thanks these two players for support after smashing 141 runs against PBKS x 00:00

In the IPL 2025 match against Punjab Kings (PBKS), Sunrisers Hyderabad's (SRH) explosive batsman, Abhishek Sharma, registered the highest individual score by an Indian in the league's history.

ADVERTISEMENT

In the run chase of 246 runs, Abhishek smashed 141 runs off just 55 deliveries, including 14 boundaries and 10 maximums.

Before the knock, the left-hander was suffering from a high fever. But on Saturday night, the star batsman stated that if he did something on that day, it would be for the "Orange Army."

Sharma was running a high fever for the majority of the six-day break that SRH got ahead of the home game, but he woke up on Saturday envisioning a match-winning contribution.

Also Read: Jyothi Vennam/Rishabh Yadav pair bags Compound Mixed Team gold in Archery World Cup Stage 1 in USA

"To be honest, I wrote it today only because usually I wake up and write something. So, today I got a random thought that if I do something today, that will be for the Orange Army. So, luckily, today was my day," said Sharma who took that note from his pocket as part of his celebration for the 40-ball hundred.

Abhishek Sharma stated how Yuvraj Singh and Suryakumar Yadav helped him keep his spirits high.

"To be honest, I was sick for four days. I had temperature. But I am very grateful to have people like Yuvraj Singh and Suryakumar around me. Because they were the ones who were continuously calling me," said Sharma when asked about the six-day break.

"Because they knew that I can do something like this. But still, as an individual, you can start doubting yourself. But they believed in me and when someone like them believes in you, you obviously start believing again. So, it was just a matter of one innings for me," said the southpaw.

The 24-year-old's luck was also in his favour, but he also accepted that there was pressure before the match.

"If I say no, it will be a lie. Obviously, there is pressure if you are not doing 3-4 innings well. Especially if you are losing the match. But, as I said earlier in the ceremony, I didn't feel that there was anyone in the team who was down after losing four games in a row."

(With PTI Inputs)