Yuvraj Singh was also named the "Player of the Tournament" for his all-round show. He smashed 362 runs in nine games, which also included one century and four half-centuries. He also scalped 15 wickets and registered a five-wicket haul to his name

Yuvraj Singh (Pic: Instagram/yuvisofficial)

Listen to this article Yuvraj Singh on 2011 World Cup: We won it for India and for Sachin Tendulkar x 00:00

Former Team India Yuvraj Singh recollected the memories of the ICC's Cricket World Cup 2011 and stated that the victory was all the Indians who extended their support, and thanked legendary Sachin Tendulkar, who waited 22 years for turning his dream into reality.

Taking to Instagram, Yuvraj Singh wrote, "April 2, 2011 -- the night we did it for a billion people... and for one man who carried Indian cricket on his shoulders for over two decades. That World Cup wasn't just a win. It was a thank you to a legend. We grew up watching @sachintendulkar. That night, we played to give him the moment he deserved. 14 years later, the memory of India's win still gives me goosebumps. A night we'll never forget."

On April 2, back in 2011, the "Men in Blue" defeated Sri Lanka to clinch the title at the iconic Wankhede Stadium. The stunning performances from Zaheer Khan, Gautam Gambhir and MS Dhoni helped India defeat their distant rivals, Sri Lanka.

The victory also marked India's World Cup triumph after 28 years. The last time they won the World Cup was under the captaincy of Kapil Dev in 1983.

In 2024, Team India also won the T20 World Cup, followed by the Champions Trophy triumph in 2025.

Coming to the title clash, Sri Lanka opted to bat first and reached 274/6, owing to an unbeaten century by Mahela Jayawardene (113), knocks by skipper Kumar Sangakkara (48), Tillakaratne Dilshan (48) and Thisara Perera (22*). Zaheer Khan (2/60) and Yuvraj Singh (2/49) were the pick of the bowlers for India.

In the run chase, India struggled initially after the dismissal of openers Virender Sehwag and Sachin Tendulkar early. Then knocks from Gautam Gambhir (97), Virat Kohli (35), MS Dhoni (91*) and Yuvraj Singh (21*) helped India secure a six-wicket win.

The ODI World Cup 2011 also marked Sachin Tendulkar's last World Cup for India. He ended the tournament as India's leading run-scorer and second second-highest overall. Having featured in nine matches, the former right-handed batsman garnered 482 runs with two centuries and the same number of half-centuries. His best score in the event was 120 runs.