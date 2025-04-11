Being a Karnatak player, KL Rahul has played more of his domestic matches at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium. In his initial IPL years, the premier right-hander has also represented RCB in the 2013 and 2016 editions

KL Rahul (Pic: X)

After a blistering knock, Delhi Capitals (DC) wicketkeeper-batter KL Rahul has opened up on his now-viral celebration following the team's win over Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB). In fact, he says it is inspired from a movie.

After his valuable knocks in India's ICC Champions Trophy campaign this year, KL has not looked back. It was no different against RCB during which he played a knock of 93 not out in just 53 balls that included seven fours and six sixes in the match on April 10.

KL's knock helped DC seal their victory with six wickets in hand at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru. Following the win, the Bengaluru boy celebrated it in a unique way, by tapping his bat on the ground with the action indicating 'Chinnaswamy is mine'.

Speaking about his celebrations in a video posted by DC, "This is a special place for me. This celebration was from one of my favourite movies, Kantara. So, a tiny reminder that this ground, this turf, this place where I grew up, is mine."

Kantara is a 2022 Kannada movie starring Rishabh Shetty, Sapthami Gowda and Achyuth Kumar. In the movie, one of the characters was seen planting his sword into the ground.

Being a player from Karnataka, KL Rahul has played more of his domestic matches at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium. It was not only that but also the fact that in his initial IPL years, the premier right-hander has also represented RCB in the 2013 and 2016 editions, and the stadium was their home ground.

In 20 T20s at Chinnnaswamy Stadium, KL has made 544 runs at an average of 41.84 and a strike rate of over 145, with three half-centuries in 17 innings and the best score of 93 not out. In 18 IPL matches at the same venue, he has made 475 runs at an average of 43.18 and a strike rate of almost 144, with three half-centuries in 15 innings.

In two ODIs here, KL has made 121 runs at an average of 60.50, with the career best score of 102 runs, which is the fastest century by an Indian during a Cricket World Cup, in just 62 balls against the Netherlands back in 2023.

In three Tests and five innings at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium, KL has made 207 runs at an average of 41.40, with three fifties and the best score of 90.

(With ANI Inputs)