CSK vs KKR, IPL 2025: Where to watch, squads, pitch report, weather, live streaming and more

Updated on: 11 April,2025 12:52 PM IST  |  Mumbai
Ahead of the match, CSK will enter the clash in the absence of their skipper Ruturaj Gaikwad. The right-hander has been ruled out of the IPL 2025 after sustaining an elbow injury. In his absence, legendary Mahendra Singh Dhoni will lead CSK

Venkatesh Iyer, Ajinkya Rahane, Varun Chakravarthy (Pic: X/@KKRiders)

Chennai Super Kings (CSK), after suffering four defeats in the IPL 2025, are all set to face Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) at the MA Chidambaram Stadium. The match is set to be played at 7.30 PM on April 11.


Ahead of the match, CSK will enter the clash in the absence of their skipper, Ruturaj Gaikwad. The right-hander has been ruled out of the IPL 2025 after sustaining an elbow injury.


In his absence, legendary Mahendra Singh Dhoni will lead CSK. Chennai's dugout under Dhoni's leadership will hope to make a turnaround in the remainder of the IPL 2025.


CSK vs KKR, IPL 2025: Where to watch

Star Sports remains the official broadcaster of IPL 2025, providing extensive coverage across multiple channels: Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports 1 Hindi, Star Sports 1 Hindi HD, Star Sports 2, Star Sports 2 HD, Star Sports 2 Hindi, Star Sports 2 Hindi HD, Star Sports Khel, and Star Sports 3.

CSK vs KKR, IPL 2025: Full Squads

Chennai Super Kings: MS Dhoni (C), Ravindra Jadeja, Shivam Dube, Matheesha Pathirana, Noor Ahmad, Ravichandran Ashwin, Devon Conway, Syed Khaleel Ahmed, Rachin Ravindra, Rahul Tripathi, Vijay Shankar, Sam Curran, Shaik Rashid, Anshul Kamboj, Mukesh Choudhary, Deepak Hooda, Gurjanpreet Singh, Nathan Ellis, Jamie Overton, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Ramakrishnan Ghosh, Shreyas Gopal, Vansh Bedi, Andre Siddarth.

Kolkata Knight Riders: Quinton de Kock (wk), Sunil Narine, Ajinkya Rahane (C), Angkrish Raghuvanshi, Venkatesh Iyer, Rinku Singh, Manish Pandey, Andre Russell, Ramandeep Singh, Harshit Rana, Spencer Johnson, Varun Chakaravarthy, Anrich Nortje, Vaibhav Arora, Anukul Roy, Luvnith Sisodia, Moeen Ali, Rovman Powell, Mayank Markande, Rahmanullah Gurbaz and Chetan Sakariya.

CSK vs KKR, IPL 2025: Pitch and weather report

As of now, the weather in Chennai reads to be at 35 degrees Celsius. Also, the MA Chidambaram Stadium is known as the high-scoring ground and the clash promises to turn out to be a run fest for the spectators.

