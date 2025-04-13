MI vs DC highlights, IPL 2025: Mumbai Indians won the match by 12 runs

Mumbai Indians registered their second win of the IPL 2025 by defeating Delhi Capitals at the Arun Jaitley Stadium

Rohit Sharma, Deepak Chahar, Tilak Varma (Pic: X/@mipaltan)

In the ongoing IPL 2025 match against the Mumbai Indians (MI), the Delhi Capitals have won the toss and elected to bowl first at the Arun Jaitley Stadium.

The IPL 2025 match between MI and DC has also marked the 50th appearance for Hardik Pandya as a captain in the league's history.

MI vs DC, IPL 2025: Full Squads

Mumbai Indians: Hardik Pandya (c), Jasprit Bumrah, Rohit Sharma, Tilak Verma, Trent Boult, Naman Dhir, Robin Minz, Karn Sharma, Ryan Rickelton, Deepak Chahar, Will Jacks, Ashwani Kumar, Mitchell Santner, Reece Topley, Shrijith Krishnan, Raj Angad Bawa, Venkat Satyanarayana Raju, Bevon Jacobs, Arjun Tendulkar, Vignesh Puthhur, Suryakumar Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah.

Delhi Capitals: Axar Patel (c), KL Rahul, Jake Fraser-McGurk, Karun Nair, Abhishek Porel, Tristian Stubbs, Kuldeep Yadav, T Natarajan, Mitchell Starc, Sameer Rizvi, Ashutosh Sharma, Mohit Sharma, Faf du Plessis, Mukesh Kumar, Darshan Nalkande, Vipraj Nigam, Dushmanta Chameera, Donovan Ferreira, Ajay Mandal, Manvanth Kumar, Tripurana Vijay, Madhav Tiwari.

MI vs DC, IPL 2025: Confirmed XI

Mumbai Indians: Rohit Sharma, Ryan Rickelton, Will Jacks, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya (C), Naman Dhir, Mitchell Santner, Deepak Chahar, Trent Boult, Jasprit Bumrah.

Delhi Capitals: Jake Fraser-McGurk, Abhishek Porel, KL Rahul, Axar Patel (C), Tristan Stubbs, Ashutosh Sharma, Vipraj Nigam, Mitchell Santner, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohit Sharma, Mukesh Kumar.



MI vs DC, IPL 2025: Live Updates



11: 25 PM: DC- 193/10 (19)



Ashutosh Sharma tried hard but fell short of taking his side home. Delhi's innings was wrapped up for 193 runs in 19 overs.



11: 02 PM: DC- 164/6 (16)



Patel, Rahul and Tristan Stubbs fell short in making an impactful contribution in the run chase. Ashutosh Sharma is the only batsman standing for DC in the run chase. Mumbai's bowlers have made a strong comeback in no time.



10: 38 PM: DC- 139/3 (12)



Porel displayed a sensible knock but was dismissed by Karn Sharma. He returned to the pavilion after scoring 33 runs. Soon after his departure, Nair too followed the way to the dugout after scoring 89 runs. KL Rahul and skipper Axar Patel are in the middle.



10: 16 PM: DC- 89/1 (8)



Nair has completed his half-century and is going strong in the run chase. Porel, on the other hand, is sensibly rotating the strike. DC needs 117 runs in 72 balls.



9: 55 PM: DC- 44/1 (4)



In the run chase of 206 runs, Delhi Capitals lost the wicket of their opening batsman Jake Fraser-McGurk, on the very first ball of the second innings. Abhishek Porel is still in the middle, accompanied by Karun Nair, who came in as an Impact Player.



9: 20 PM: MI- 205/5 (20)



Gritty knock from Tilak Varma helps the "Paltan" to set a target of 206 runs against Delhiites. Varma's knock ended with a score of 59 runs off just 32 balls, including six boundaries and three maximums. Naman Dhir played the supporting role by scoring an unbeaten 38 runs. The Mumbaikars lost five wickets and now the eyes will be on the Delhi Capitals during the run chase.



8: 52 PM: MI- 154/4 (16)



Well-settled Suryakumar (40) also returned to the pavilion, followed by skipper Hardik Pandya (2). Naman Dhir has now joined Varma in the innings build-up.



8: 25 PM: MI- 118/2 (12)



Varma and Suryakumar are slowly cruising MI's ship to a respectable total. Mumbai Indians reach 118 runs for the loss of two wickets after 12 overs.



8: 10 PM: MI- 79/2 (8)



Despite losing an early wicket, MI's premier batsman Suryakumar Yadav is going all guns blazing. But the side loses their second wicket in the form of Rickelton. He departed after scoring 41 runs. Tilak Varma enters the ground to shoulder Suryakumar.



8: 05 PM: MI- 47/1 (5)



Both batsmen are looking in fine touch and have accumulated .... runs after the completion of five overs. Mumbai yet again lost the early wicket of Rohit for just 18 runs.

7: 40 PM: MI- 20/0 (2)



Rohit Sharma and Ryan Rickelton have opened the innings for the Mumbai Indians (MI) with an aim to deliver crucial knocks for the side. Delhi Capitals (DC) will not let their winning momentum slip, either.

