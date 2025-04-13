The padyatra, which was held simultaneously in various state capitals, was organised by the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports to mark the Babasaheb Ambedkar Jayanti 2025 celebrations. This is a part of the Centre’s initiative to commemorate the 75th anniversary of the Constitution through 24 monthly marches

Union Minister Raksha Khadse takes part in the 'padyatra' from Nariman Point in Mumbai, on Sunday. Pic/X

Listen to this article Union Minister Raksha Khadse leads 'Jai Bhim Padyatra' in Mumbai on eve of Babasaheb Ambedkar Jayanti x 00:00

Union Minister Raksha Khadse on Sunday emphasised the importance of living by the principles of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar and described it as a matter of immense pride to be born in a country where leaders like him drove transformative changes.

ADVERTISEMENT

Khadse made the remarks while leading the Jai Bhim Padyatra (foot march) in Mumbai, organised to honour the iconic social reformer and the chief architect of India’s Constitution, PTI reported.

“We need to implement Ambedkar’s thoughts in our life,” said the Union Minister of State for Youth Affairs and Sports.

The padyatra, which was held simultaneously in various state capitals, was organised by the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports to mark the Babasaheb Ambedkar Jayanti 2025 celebrations. This is a part of the Centre’s initiative to commemorate the 75th anniversary of the Constitution through 24 monthly marches, PTI reported.

In Mumbai, the march started at Nariman Point and concluded at the statue of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar near Mantralaya. Over 2,000 Mera Yuva Bharat volunteers participated in the event, which aimed to promote justice, equality, and fraternity.

“It is a matter of pride to be born in a country where leaders like Dr Ambedkar brought about transformative changes and led society towards freedom and direction. Celebrating Ambedkar Jayanti is a duty, but it is equally important to practise and carry forward his ideals,” Khadse stated.

Babasaheb Ambedkar Jayanti 2025: Students take part in ‘Padyatra’ in large numbers at Latur

During the event, National Youth Award winners, legislators, and youth role models were honoured, reported PTI. Street plays highlighting social justice were also performed. State Minister Mangal Prabhat Lodha and several former ministers attended the event.

The Latur district administration had also organised a similar foot march, in which school and college students participated in large numbers. The padyatra was flagged off at Dayanand College by Deputy Collector Ahilya Gathal and Sub-Divisional Officer Rohini Narhe-Virole.

The event began with a floral tribute to Ambedkar, followed by a vibrant cultural display. Students performed lezim dance, while a float added visual flair. Placards bearing Ambedkar’s quotes were also displayed.

A new initiative, themed 'Ghar Ghar Samvidhan (The Constitution in Every Home),’ was launched during the event. The foot march concluded at Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Park, after passing through Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Chowk.

(With PTI inputs)