Mumbai: Western Railway objects to old Fevicol ad, demands removal and apology

An old Fevicol advertisement has sparked controversy after the Western Railway on Friday formally objected to a hoarding at Bandra, managed by the Maharashtra State Road Development Corporation (MSRDC). The railway authorities have demanded the immediate removal of the hoarding, along with all similar advertisements displaying the image, and a formal apology for what they described as a "lapse in judgment."

Railway officials stated that the advertisement "portrayed Indian Railways, particularly the Mumbai local trains, in a derogatory and misleading manner."

“Our railways are undergoing an unprecedented transformation. Misrepresentation or negative portrayal is completely unacceptable. We have strongly objected to the ad and have requested the brand to immediately recall it,” said Vineet Abhishek, Chief Public Relations Officer of Western Railway, speaking to mid-day.

The advertisement featured an image from a bygone era, depicting overcrowded Mumbai local trains with commuters hanging off the footboard—a scene official said was being used unfairly for commercial gain.

“In the last 11 years, the Mumbai Suburban Railway has undergone a massive overhaul, including the introduction of modern rakes, conversion from DC to AC systems, the launch of air-conditioned local trains, and several infrastructure upgrades aimed at improving passenger safety and convenience,” the Western Railway said in a formal letter. “Western and Central Railways together facilitate safe travel for over 70 lakh passengers daily. Any attempt to trivialize this system undermines the efforts and presents a false narrative to the public.”

A letter of complaint has also been sent to MSRDC, the owner of the hoarding site.

In response to queries, Pidilite Industries, which owns the Fevicol brand, said they would take down the hoarding by Saturday.