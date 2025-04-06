Passengers can now book porters online; Vasai Road, Vapi and Valsad first to get the service

Western Railway’s Mumbai division has launched a first-of-its-kind initiative for online booking of porters or “coolies” at railway stations. The service, titled “Porter on Call”, is initially being rolled out at three stations—Vasai Road, Vapi and Valsad.

The service will not only ensure instant booking of porters without the need to go looking for them while lugging baggage, but will also ensure transparent and priced prices, with a cap on the charges.

This will particularly help solo travellers, the elderly and disabled, as well as families with heavy luggage.

This initiative will only be launched at stations that don’t have licensed sahayaks, hence the facility will not be provided at stations like Mumbai Central, Bandra Terminus, Surat, etc.

“Charges are capped at the level of our existing licensed sahayak charges. This initiative underscores our commitment towards the safety, security and convenience of our esteemed passengers,” Western Railway’s chief public relations officer Vineet Abhishek told Sunday mid-day.

How to book?

>> Visit the website gofoodieonline.com/online-coolie-booking

>> Or, call 7229931116 / 9119222762

>> Selecting the boarding/de-boarding station

>> A confirmation message will be sent on WhatsApp along with the name and contact number of the porter

>> Charges are capped as per licensed sahayak charges