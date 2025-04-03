Breaking News
Western Railway announces partial closure of FOB at Andheri station, check details

Updated on: 03 April,2025 06:35 PM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

The staircase will remain closed from 7th April to 6th June 2025, the officials said

The south side staircase of the middle FOB at platform No. 4 and 5 will remain closed, WR said. Representational Pic/File

Western Railway on Thursday announced a Foot Over Bridge (FOB) at Andheri station will be closed for public for about 3 month due to the repair works.


An official statement said that in connection with the replacement work of the south side staircase of the middle Foot Over Bridge (FOB) at platform No. 4 and 5 of Andheri station in Mumbai, the staircase will remain closed from 7th April to 6th June 2025.


"Passengers are requested to use alternative staircases and Foot Over Bridges available at the station for their convenience," the Western Railway said in a statement.


WR rebuilds FOB to Wankhede Stadium in eight months

Meanwhile, the Western Railway successfully rebuilt and opened the Wankhede stadium FOB, ensuring enhanced connectivity and convenience for cricket fans ahead of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 matches at the iconic Wankhede Stadium, an official statement had earlier said.

The reconstruction of the FOB was completed in just eight months after receiving the necessary funding from the Mumbai Cricket Association (MCA), it said.

Western Railway Chief Public Relations Officer Vineet Abhishek said that the newly constructed FOB is now operational with two staircases—one on the east side and another on the west side, both facing the northern direction. “This will ensure seamless movement of pedestrians, especially during the upcoming IPL matches. The FOB measuring 48 metres in length and 6.30 metres in width has been rebuilt at a cost of Rs 6.50 crore."

"The two other south-facing staircases on the east and west sides will be handed over to the MCA by April 7, 2025. Lights and surveillance cameras have been installed by the MCA to enhance security and visibility,” he added.

He further added that the original FOB was closed in June 2020 following a safety audit conducted by the Indian Institute of Technology Bombay.

“Recognising the necessity of restoring this crucial pedestrian link, WR undertook the rebuilding process with dedicated efforts to complete it. WR remains committed to prioritising passenger safety and convenience through timely infrastructure improvements. The reopening of this FOB is expected to significantly benefit cricket enthusiasts and commuters alike,” he said.

mumbai western railway mumbai trains mumbai local train mumbai news andheri maharashtra

