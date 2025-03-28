Western Railway to add extra coach in Mumbai Central-Ahmedabad Shatabdi Express

The Mumbai Central – Ahmedabad Shatabdi Express is one of India's premier high-speed trains, known for its fast and efficient connectivity

In a move to enhance passenger convenience and accommodate increasing travel demand, Western Railway has announced the permanent addition of an extra AC Chair Car coach to the Mumbai Central – Ahmedabad Shatabdi Express (Train No. 12009/12010). The change will be implemented from March 31, 2025.

Enhanced Capacity for Passengers

The Mumbai Central – Ahmedabad Shatabdi Express is one of India's premier high-speed trains, known for its fast and efficient connectivity. The addition of the extra coach is expected to increase passenger capacity by more than 65,000 annually, improving travel availability on this busy route.

Improved Travel Experience

With modern amenities and superior service, the Shatabdi Express remains a preferred choice for travelers between Mumbai and Ahmedabad. This augmentation aims to make travel more comfortable and seamless for passengers.

Western Railway encourages passengers to take advantage of this increased capacity and plan their journeys accordingly.