During the period from April 2024 to February 2025, 4700 articles of luggage worth more than Rs 9.4 crore have been returned to passengers

WR uploads the lost and found items on its official website

Listen to this article Operation Amanat: Western Railway’s lost and found wing goes online x 00:00

The Western Railway’s (WR) lost and found wing has gone online. A railway spokesperson said that luggage, purses, handbags, cartons, and other items found in trains and railway premises will now be uploaded on the WR’s portal with pictures so that it will be easier for the passengers to identify and procure.

ADVERTISEMENT

“For the first time in Indian Railways, the Railway Protection Force (RPF) WR website has uploaded the details of lost/left-behind luggage, which is available on the WR home page. We have called it ‘Operation Amanat,’ and it has yielded a channelised return of lost belongings. Through Operation Amanat, RPF actively locates such lost items and ensures they are returned to their rightful owners,” the WR spokesperson said.

“The RPF, under the operation ‘Amanat,’ has gone beyond the call of their duty and helped passengers in need and retrieved and returned their lost or left-behind luggage and valuable articles such as mobile phones, laptops, jewellery, cash, etc., to passengers,” he added.

During the period from April 2024 to February 2025, 4700 articles of luggage worth more than Rs 9.4 crore have been returned to passengers.

In one of the biggest cases of retrieval of a lost bag, which took place on February 16, 2025, Sub-Inspector Yogesh Kumar Jani, along with Constable Hanuman Prasad Choudhary, found a mehndi-coloured bag under seat number 15 of coach B4 in train number 12479 Suryanagari Superfast Express while checking Platform No. 5 of the Bandra Terminus.

The bag was brought to the RPF post. Upon checking the bag, a mobile phone, clothes, and a polythene bag containing valuable jewellery were found inside.

On the same day, a man approached the railway office at Bandra station looking for his lost bag. He stated that he had travelled from Jodhpur to Bandra Terminus on the train along with his two young children and other luggage items.

He said that he had left one of his bags behind in coach B4 (seat number 15, 24). He then called 139. The passenger identified his bag, which was then opened and checked in his presence.

The total value of the recovered items was Rs 15,83,000. The bag, along with all the items, was handed over to him safely. The passenger appreciated the work of RPF Bandra Terminus and the helpline by expressing his sincere gratitude.

Items inside the lost bag

One mobile phone without a SIM card, worth Rs 10,000.

Children's clothes, worth Rs 12,000.

One gold Mangalsutra weighing five tolas, worth Rs 4,00,000.

One pair of gold bangles weighing five tolas, worth Rs 4,00,000.

One pair of gold armlets weighing eight tolas, worth Rs 6,40,000.

One gold earring weighing one tola, worth Rs 80,000.

One gold ring weighing five grams, worth Rs 40,000.

One gold nose pin, worth Rs 1,000.