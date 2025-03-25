Breaking News
Massive fire breaks out in truck carrying gas cylinders in Dharavi
Kunal Kamra row: Shiv Sena functionary, 11 others get bail
TMC urges people to use cloth bags instead of plastic, installs vending machines
India's got latent row: Samay Raina appears before Maharashtra Cyber
Transfer ST officers working in same headquarters for over 3 years: Sarnaik
IPL 2025 IPL 2025
Home > News > India News > Article > Trains temporarily shifted to alternate stations will resume operations from Surat station from April 1 WR

Trains temporarily shifted to alternate stations will resume operations from Surat station from April 1: WR

Updated on: 25 March,2025 07:07 PM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

Top

The decision follows the completion of Phase II of the redevelopment project, which involved the construction of an air concourse over Platform No. 2 and 3, Western Railway said

Trains temporarily shifted to alternate stations will resume operations from Surat station from April 1: WR

Surat station, which is undergoing a complete transformation, is being developed into a world-class railway station, the officials said. Representational Pic/File

Listen to this article
Trains temporarily shifted to alternate stations will resume operations from Surat station from April 1: WR
x
00:00

The ongoing redevelopment of Surat station in Gujarat will soon reach a milestone and from April 1, most of the trains that were temporarily shifted to alternate stations will resume their operations from Surat station, an official statement said.


It said that the decision follows the completion of Phase II of the redevelopment project, which involved the construction of an air concourse over Platform No. 2 and 3.


Surat station, which is undergoing a complete transformation, is being developed into a world-class railway station, the officials said.


The redevelopment project aims to improve the infrastructure, facilities, and overall passenger experience, making Surat station a modern hub for train operations, they said.

The Chief Public Relations Officer of Western Railway, Vineet Abhishek, confirmed that the concourse work on Platforms 2 and 3 has been successfully completed. As a result, starting 1st April 2025, most of the trains that were diverted to alternate stations due to the construction work will resume halting at Surat station.

However, it is important to note that all Tapti line trains traveling to and from Nandurbar/Jalgaon will continue to halt at Udhna station for the time being.

A list of train services affected by this restoration, including the timings and schedules as below-

- UP trains resuming their halt at Surat station with the updated public timetable.

- UP trains continuing to halt at Surat station with revised timings.

- DOWN trains resuming their halt at Surat station.

- DOWN trains continuing their halt at Surat station.

- MEMU/Passenger trains extended or shifted to/from Surat station.

- Trains that will continue to originate or terminate from Udhna station.

- Trains remaining at Udhna station.

- Tapti-bound UP and DOWN trains continuing to halt at Udhna station.

- Mainline trains that will halt at both Surat and Udhna stations in the UP direction and skip Udhna in the DOWN direction.

The statement said that the passengers are advised to check the updated timetables and ensure they are aware of the changes.

The restoration of these train halts is expected to ease travel for thousands of commuters travelling to and from Surat, the officials said.

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

western railway gujarat indian railways Surat India news national news

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK