The decision follows the completion of Phase II of the redevelopment project, which involved the construction of an air concourse over Platform No. 2 and 3, Western Railway said

Surat station, which is undergoing a complete transformation, is being developed into a world-class railway station, the officials said. Representational Pic/File

Listen to this article Trains temporarily shifted to alternate stations will resume operations from Surat station from April 1: WR x 00:00

The ongoing redevelopment of Surat station in Gujarat will soon reach a milestone and from April 1, most of the trains that were temporarily shifted to alternate stations will resume their operations from Surat station, an official statement said.

The redevelopment project aims to improve the infrastructure, facilities, and overall passenger experience, making Surat station a modern hub for train operations, they said.

The Chief Public Relations Officer of Western Railway, Vineet Abhishek, confirmed that the concourse work on Platforms 2 and 3 has been successfully completed. As a result, starting 1st April 2025, most of the trains that were diverted to alternate stations due to the construction work will resume halting at Surat station.

However, it is important to note that all Tapti line trains traveling to and from Nandurbar/Jalgaon will continue to halt at Udhna station for the time being.

A list of train services affected by this restoration, including the timings and schedules as below-

The statement said that the passengers are advised to check the updated timetables and ensure they are aware of the changes.

The restoration of these train halts is expected to ease travel for thousands of commuters travelling to and from Surat, the officials said.