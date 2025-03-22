Breaking News
Mumbai stations go dark to commemorate Earth Hour 2025

Updated on: 22 March,2025 11:01 PM IST  |  Mumbai
Rajendra B. Aklekar | rajendra.aklekar@mid-day.com

Organised by the World Wildlife Fund (WWF), the Earth Hour is a global movement involving people and communities to take action on environmental issues and protect the planet. It is followed annually on March 22

Lights switched off at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus to commemorate Earth Hour, on Saturday evening. Pic/Anurag Ahire

The Railways observed Earth Hour 2025 from 8.30 pm to 9.30 pm on Saturday by organising various activities such as playing audio announcements for public awareness at stations and dimming or switching off non-essential lights, including at the iconic Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT), a World Heritage Site, as well as Churchgate station.


The Western Railway played public announcements throughout the day.


Organised by the World Wildlife Fund (WWF), the Earth Hour is a global movement involving people and communities to take action on environmental issues and protect the planet. It is followed annually on March 22.


“The Central Railway (CR) observed the Earth Hour Day at the Mumbai headquarters and all its five divisions as a symbol of commitment to planet Earth. All non-essential lights on Central Railway were switched off between 8.30 pm and 9.30 pm as part of Earth Hour Day or '60 Earth Hour' symbolising giving an hour or 60 minutes for planet Earth. It also gives out the message of our commitment and concern towards environmental issues such as climate change and the pollution affecting our planet,” a CR spokesperson said.

“This is a small gesture of Central Railway in its pursuit towards realising Indian Railways’ mission to become the largest Green Railways in the world and steadily moving towards becoming a “net zero carbon emitter” by 2030,” he added.

 

