Central Railway announces 24 additional summer special train trips between Mumbai and Nanded

Updated on: 21 March,2025 05:24 PM IST  |  Mumbai
Bookings for Train No. 01105 will commence on March 25, 2025; tickets can be booked at computerized reservation centres or online via www.irctc.co.in

Central Railway announces 24 additional summer special train trips between Mumbai and Nanded

Representational Image

In a bid to accommodate the surge in passenger traffic during the summer season, the Central Railway (CR) has announced an additional 24 trips of Summer Special trains between Lokmanya Tilak Terminus (LTT) in Mumbai and Hazur Sahib Nanded. This move takes the total number of Summer Special trains announced by CR to 356.


Train Schedule and Details


Train No. 01105: Departs from LTT at 12:55 AM every Wednesday from April 9, 2025, to June 25, 2025, reaching Nanded at 7:00 PM on the same day.


Train No. 01106: Departs from Nanded at 8:00 PM every Wednesday from April 9, 2025, to June 25, 2025, arriving at LTT at 2:45 PM the following day.

Coach Composition

  • One First AC coach
  • One AC 2-Tier coach
  • Five AC 3-Tier coaches
  • Eight Sleeper Class coaches
  • Four General Second Class coaches
  • One General Second Class cum Guard’s Brake Van
  • One Generator Van
  • One Pantry Car (locked condition)

The trains will halt at the following key stations:

  • Thane
  • Kalyan
  • Lonavala
  • Pune
  • Daund
  • Kurduwadi
  • Latur
  • Latur Road
  • Parli
  • Gangakher
  • Parbhani
  • Purna

Reservation and Booking Details

Bookings for Train No. 01105 will commence on March 25, 2025.

Tickets can be booked at computerized reservation centres or online via www.irctc.co.in.

Passengers travelling in unreserved coaches can book tickets through the UTS app at normal charges applicable for superfast Mail/Express trains.

For detailed schedules and station-specific halt timings, passengers are advised to visit www.enquiry.indianrail.gov.in or download the NTES App for real-time updates.

With this initiative, Central Railway aims to ensure a smoother and more convenient travel experience for passengers during the peak summer season.

