Central Railway announces 24 additional summer special train trips between Mumbai and Nanded

In a bid to accommodate the surge in passenger traffic during the summer season, the Central Railway (CR) has announced an additional 24 trips of Summer Special trains between Lokmanya Tilak Terminus (LTT) in Mumbai and Hazur Sahib Nanded. This move takes the total number of Summer Special trains announced by CR to 356.

Train Schedule and Details

Train No. 01105: Departs from LTT at 12:55 AM every Wednesday from April 9, 2025, to June 25, 2025, reaching Nanded at 7:00 PM on the same day.

Train No. 01106: Departs from Nanded at 8:00 PM every Wednesday from April 9, 2025, to June 25, 2025, arriving at LTT at 2:45 PM the following day.

Coach Composition

One First AC coach

One AC 2-Tier coach

Five AC 3-Tier coaches

Eight Sleeper Class coaches

Four General Second Class coaches

One General Second Class cum Guard’s Brake Van

One Generator Van

One Pantry Car (locked condition)

The trains will halt at the following key stations:

Thane

Kalyan

Lonavala

Pune

Daund

Kurduwadi

Latur

Latur Road

Parli

Gangakher

Parbhani

Purna

Reservation and Booking Details

Bookings for Train No. 01105 will commence on March 25, 2025.

Tickets can be booked at computerized reservation centres or online via www.irctc.co.in.

Passengers travelling in unreserved coaches can book tickets through the UTS app at normal charges applicable for superfast Mail/Express trains.

For detailed schedules and station-specific halt timings, passengers are advised to visit www.enquiry.indianrail.gov.in or download the NTES App for real-time updates.

With this initiative, Central Railway aims to ensure a smoother and more convenient travel experience for passengers during the peak summer season.