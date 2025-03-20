The Central Railway said that considering the onset of the summer vacations and the increasing number of passengers, Central Railway has decided to run 332 summer special trains

The tickets for unreserved coaches can be booked through UTS. Representational Pic/File

In view of extra passenger rush during the vacation season,the Central Railway on Thursday said that it will run 332 summer special train services starting from April 1, an official statement said.



It said that considering the onset of the summer vacations and the increasing number of passengers, Central Railway has decided to run 332 summer special train services between Mumbai-Nagpur/Karmali/Thiruvananthapuram, between Pune-Nagpur and between Daund-Kalaburagi to clear the extra rush of the passengers.

The Central Railway also shared the details of the special trains-



1. CSMT-Nagpur-CSMT Bi-weekly special (50 trips)

Train no.02139 Bi-weekly special will leave CSMT at 00.20 hrs, every Tuesday & Sunday from 06.04.2025 to 29.06.2025 and will arrive Nagpur at 15.30 hrs same day. (25 trips)

Train no.02140 Bi-weekly special will leave Nagpur at at 20.00 hrs every Tuesday & Sunday from 06.04.2025 to 29.06.2025 and will arrive CSMT at 13.30 hrs next day (25 trips)



Composition: One AC-2 Tier, 5 AC-3 Tier, 10 Sleeper Class, 4 General Second Class and 2 General Second Class cum Guard’s brake van .



Halts: Dadar (only for 02139), Thane, Kalyan, Igatpuri (only for 02140), Nashik Road, Manmad, Jalgaon, Bhusaval, Malkapur, Shegaon, Akola, Murtizapur, Badnera, Dhamangaon and Wardha.



2. CSMT-Karmali-CSMT Weekly special (18 trips)

Train no.01151 Weekly special will leave CSMT at 00.20 hrs every Thursday, from 10.04.2025 to 05.06.2025 and will arrive Karmali at 13.30 hrs same day (9 trips).

Train no.01152 Weekly special will leave Karmali at 14.15 hrs , every Thursday, from 10.04.2025 to 05.06.2025 and will arrive CSMT at 03.45 hrs next day (9 trips).



Composition : One AC-2 Tier, 5 AC-3 Tier, 10 Sleeper Class, 4 General Second Class and 2 General Second Class cum Guard’s brake van .



Halts: Dadar, Thane, Panvel, Pen, Roha, Mangaon, Khed, Chiplun, Sangameshwar Road, Ratnagiri, Adavali, Vilavade, Rajapur Road, Vaibhavwadi Road, Kankavali, Sindhudurg, Kudal, Sawantwadi Road and Thivim.



3. LTT- Karmali -LTT Weekly special (18 trips)

Train no.01129 Weekly special will leave LTT at at 22.15 hrs every Thursday from 10.04.2025 to 05.06.2025 and will arrive Karmali at 12.00 hrs next day (9 trips).

Train no. 01130 Weekly special will leave Karmali at 14.30 hrs every Friday from 11.04.2025 to 06.06.2025 and will arrive LTT at 04.05 hrs next day (9 trips).



Composition: One First AC , Two AC 2-Tier, Six AC 3-Tier, 8 Sleeper class, 2 Generator Cars and 1 Pantry car( in locked condition).



Halts: Thane, Panvel, Pen, Roha, Mangaon, Veer, Khed, Chiplun, Sangameshwar Road, Ratnagiri, Adavali, Vilavade, Rajapur Road, Vaibhavwadi Road, Nandgaon Road, Kankavali, Sindhudurg, Kudal, Sawantwadi Road and Thivim.



4. LTT-Thiruvananthapuram North -LTT Weekly Special – (18 trips)

Train no 01063 Weekly special will leave Lokmanya Tilak Terminus at 16.00 hrs every Thursday from 03.04.2025 to 29.05.2025 and will arrive Thiruvananthapuram North at 22.45 hrs next day. (9 trips)

Train no 01064 Weekly special will leave Thiruvananthapuram North at 16.20 hrs every Saturday from 05.04.2025 to 31.05.2025 and will arrive Lokmanya Tilak Terminus at 00.45 hrs third day. (9 trips)

Composition: One AC-2 Tier, Six AC-3 Tier, 9 Sleeper Class, 4 General Second Class, 1 General Second Class cum Guard’s brake van and 1 Generator Car.



Halts: Thane, Panvel, Pen, Roha, Khed, Chiplun, Sangameshwar Road, Ratnagiri, Kankavali, Sindhudurg, Kudal, Sawantwadi Road, Thivim, Karmali, Madgaon Jn, Karwar, Gokarna Road, Kumta, Murdeshwar, Bhatkal, Mookambika Road Byndoor, Kundapura, Udupi, Suratkal, Mangaluru Jn, Kasaragod, Kannur, Calicut, Tirur, Shoranur, Thrissur, Ernakulam Town, Kottayam, Changanaseri, Tiruvalla, Chengannur, Mavelikara, Kayankulam and Kollam.



5. Pune - Nagpur- Pune Weekly Superfast AC special (24 trips)

Train no.01469 AC Weekly Superfast special will leave Pune at 15.50 hrs, every Tuesday from 08.04.2025 to 24.06.2025 and will arrive Nagpur at 06.30 hrs next day (12 trips).

Train no.01470 AC Weekly Superfast special will leave Nagpur at 08.00 hrs, every Wednesday from 09.04.2025 to 25.06.2025 and will arrive Pune at 23.30 hrs same day (12 trips).



Composition: Three AC 2 tier, 15 AC 3-Tier , 1 General Second Class cum Guard’s brake van & and 1 Generator Van.



6. Pune - Nagpur- Pune Weekly Superfast special (24 trips)

Train no.01467 Weekly Superfast special will leave Pune at 15.50 hrs, every Wednesday from 09.04.2025 to 25.06.2025 and will arrive Nagpur at 06.30 hrs next day (12 trips).

Train no.01468 Weekly Superfast special will leave Nagpur at 08.00 hrs, every Thursday from 10.04.2025 to 26.06.2025 and will arrive Pune at 23.30 hrs same day (12 trips).

Composition: One First AC, One AC 2-Tier , Two AC 3-Tier, 5 Sleeper class , 6 General Second Class and 2 General Second Class cum Guard’s brake van.

Halts for 01469/01470 & 01467/01468 :- Uruli, Daund Chord Line, Ahmednagar, Belapur, Kopergaon, Manmad, Jalgaon, Bhusaval, Malkapur, Shegaon, Akola, Badnera, Dhamangaon and Wardha

7) Daund-Kalaburagi Unreserved Special – 5 days a week (128 trips)



Train no 01421 Unreserved Special will leave Daund at 05.00 hrs, 5 days a week (except Thursday & Sunday) from 05.04.2025 to 02.07.2025 and will arrive Kalaburagi at 11.20 hrs same day. (64 trips)



Train no 01422 Unreserved Special will leave Kalaburagi at 16.10 hrs, 5 days a week (except Thursday & Sunday) from 05.04.2025 to 02.07.2025 and will arrive Daund at 22.20 hrs same day. (64 trips)



8) Daund-Kalaburagi Unreserved Special – Bi-Weekly (52 trips)



Train no 01425 Unreserved Special will leave Daund at 05.00 hrs, every Thursday & Sunday from 03.04.2025 to 29.06.2025 and will arrive Kalaburagi at 11.20 hrs same day. (26 trips)



Train no 01426 Unreserved Special will leave Kalaburagi at 20.30 hrs, every Thursday & Sunday from 03.04.2025 to 29.06.2025 and will arrive Daund at 02.30 hrs next day. (26 trips)

Composition for 01421 /01422 & 01425 / 01426:, 10 General Second Class and 2 General Second Class cum Guard’s brake van



Halts for 01421 /01422 & 01425 / 01426: Bhigwan, Parewadi, Jeur, Kem, Kurduwadi, Madha, Mohol, Solapur, Tikekarwadi, Hotgi, Akalkot Road, Boroti, Dudhani and Ganagapur.



"Bookings for Special train No. 02139, 02140, 01151, 01152, 01129, 01130, 01063, 01469, 01470, 01467 and 01468 on special charges will open on 24.03.2025 at all computerised reservation centers and on IRCTC website," the Central Railway said.

It said that the tickets for unreserved coaches can be booked through Railway's Unreserved Ticketing System (UTS) app with normal charges for unreserved accommodation as applicable for trains.



