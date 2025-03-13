Breaking News
Central Railway to operate a mega block on March 16; check details

Updated on: 13 March,2025 04:12 PM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

In an official statement, the Central Railway said that it will carry out various engineering and maintenance works during the mega block

The Central Railway on Thursday, while sharing Mumbai local train updates, said that it will operate a mega block on Sunday, March 16 on its suburban sections.


In an official statement, the Central Railway said that it will carry out various engineering and maintenance works during the mega block.


The Mega Block schedule is as follows:


UP and DOWN Fast Lines between Thane and Kalyan stations from 10.40 am to 3.40 pm

Down Fast/Semi-Fast local services departing from CSMT Mumbai from 09.34 am to 03.03 pm will be diverted on Down Slow line between Thane and Kalyan stations halting at Kalva, Mumbra and Diva stations in addition to their respective halts and will arrive destination 10 minutes later than their scheduled arrival.
 
Up Fast/Semi-fast services leaving Kalyan from 10.28 am to 03.40 pm will be diverted on Up Slow line between Kalyan and Thane stations halting at Diva, Mumbra and Kalva stations in addition to their respective halts and further re-diverted on Up Fast line at Mulund station and will arrive destination 10 minutes behind schedule.
 
Down Mail/Express trains leaving CSMT/Dadar will be diverted on the 5th line between Thane and Kalyan stations.

Up Mail/Express trains arriving at CSMT/Dadar will be diverted on the 6th line between Kalyan and Thane/ Vikhroli stations.

Panvel- Vashi UP and DOWN Harbour lines from 11.05 am to 4.05 pm (Excluding Nerul / Belapur-Uran Port line)
 
UP Harbour line services towards CSMT Mumbai leaving Panvel from 10.33 am to 3.49 pm and DOWN Harbour line services to Panvel/Belapur leaving CSMT Mumbai from 9.45 am to 3.12 pm will remain suspended.
 
UP Trans-Harbour line services towards Thane leaving Panvel from 11.02 am to 3.53 pm and DOWN Trans Harbour line services towards Panvel leaving Thane from 10.01 am to 3.20 pm will remain suspended.
 
Special local trains will run on the CSMT – Vashi section during the block period.
 
Trans-harbour line services will be available between Thane-Vashi/Nerul stations during the block period.
 
Port line services will be available between Belapur / Nerul and Uran stations during the block period.

