Central Railway gets first air conditioned Mumbai local train after long gap

Central Railway gets first air-conditioned Mumbai local train after long gap

Updated on: 28 November,2024 01:28 PM IST  |  Mumbai
Rajendra B. Aklekar | rajendra.aklekar@mid-day.com

The freshly manufactured AC train with underslung electricals was despatched from the manufacturing unit of Integral Coach Factory on Wednesday and is on its way to Mumbai

File Photo

Finally, after a long gap, the Central Railway is getting an Air-Conditioned local train for Mumbai. This will be a completely 12-car walkthrough train. The freshly manufactured AC train with underslung electricals was despatched from the manufacturing unit of Integral Coach Factory on Wednesday and is on its way to Mumbai.


The train, with electricals from Medha Servodrives due to underslung equipment (248913-14), is a 12-car walkthrough train. The underslung propulsion technology, based on the Train 18 Vande Bharat model, doesn't take up much space for its electrical and other equipment as it is underslung, making more space available for passenger seating.


This will be the seventh rake for the Central Railway. As of today, the CR Mumbai division has a total of six rakes with five of them in service operating 66 services.


The Western Railway recently got a similar AC rake after which it has been able to increase its services to 109 from November 27.

The total number of AC EMU rakes on WR is nine, with eight rakes in service operating 109 trips.

