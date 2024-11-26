The addition of services will bring the total number of AC local services from 96 to 109, the Western Railway said

Representational Pic/File

The Western Railway on Tuesday, while sharing Mumbai local train updates, said that it will introduce 13 more AC local train services from November 27.

It said, looking at the popularity and growing demand by the commuters, Western Railway has decided to increase the number of AC local services over Mumbai Suburban section with effect from Wednesday, 27th November, 2024. With the introduction of 13 new AC services, the total number of AC services will now increase from 96 to 109 on Weekdays and from 52 to 65 on Saturdays and Sundays.

According to a press release issued by Vineet Abhishek – Chief Public Relations Officer of Western Railway, there has been a substantial rise in the number of commuters traveling by AC local trains. Hence, for the benefit of passengers and to ease the crowd, 13 more AC services are being augmented over WR by replacing existing non AC 12 car services. These services will run as AC services on all days of the week.

It said, there will be no change in the total number of services, i.e. the count of local services is 1406 including the 109 AC local train services. On 27th November, 2024, out of these newly introduced AC Locals, the first local service will run from Churchgate at 12:34 hrs and thereafter, the regular run of all the newly introduced AC locals will run as per the Time Table below.

Vineet further stated that, out of the additional 13 services being introduced, 6 services are in UP direction and 7 services are in down direction. In the up direction, there are 2 services each between Virar – Churchgate and Bhayandar – Churchgate and one service each between Virar – Bandra and Bhayandar – Andheri.

Similarly, in the down direction, there are two services between Churchgate – Virar, one service each between Churchgate – Bhayandar, Andheri – Virar, Bandra – Bhayandar, Mahalaxmi – Borivali and Borivali – Bhayandar.