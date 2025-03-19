Central Railway’s AC Class Task Force has also tackled over 82,000 cases of irregular travel in suburban AC locals since May 2024, recovering Rs 2.71 crore in penalties through prompt action and a dedicated WhatsApp complaint number

An AC local train arrives at Borivli railway station. File Pic/Nimesh Dave

Central Railway's (CR) air-conditioned (AC) local train helpline number on Wednesday completed a record of 100 pc response rate with every single complaint attended.

On May 25, 2024, CR introduced a dedicated AC Class Task Force to address issues related to irregular travel in suburban trains. A specialised squad has been deployed to respond promptly to commuter concerns, aided by a dedicated 24X7 WhatsApp complaint number – 7208819987.



"Response to every complaint received on the dedicated WhatsApp number is immediate. If the Special Squad is in the particular section mentioned in the complaint, they immediately swing into action. However, if the squad is not immediately available, then action is taken the very next day," a CR spokesperson said.



"During the period May 25, 2024, to March 10, 2025, a total of 8,735 complaints were received through this number, of which 157 were attended to immediately, while 8,578 complaints were addressed the next day, marking a 100 per cent resolution rate. This proactive enforcement has led to a notable decline in complaints, with the daily average of complaints dropping significantly from 79 in June 2024 to 11 in March 2025. The maximum number of complaints received per day has also decreased from 228 in June 2024 to 2023 as of March 10, 2025," he added.



"This innovative approach allows passengers to report incidents of irregular travel, ensuring immediate assistance during peak hours and subsequent follow-ups as required," he explained.



Based on a thorough analysis of complaints received, action taken, and the deployment of special squads, an 82,776 travellers were detected travelling without proper tickets in AC locals, leading to the recovery of Rs. 2.71 crore in penalties during the period May 25, 2024, to March 10, 2025. This amounts to an average of 348 passengers travelling without proper tickets daily, with an average recovery of Rs 1.14 lakh per day.



This initiative has garnered significant praise from passengers, who have appreciated the proactive stance taken by CR to maintain the sanctity of its premium services.



Apart from the AC Class Task Force, CR conducts intensive ticket-checking drives in AC locals to curb ticketless travel.



These checks have enabled the detection of 92,217 cases of irregular travel in AC locals during the FY 2024–25 (till 9th March 2025), resulting in a penalty collection of Rs 3.03 crore. This reflects a 128 per cent increase in the number of cases and a 126 per cent rise in the penalty amount compared to 40,335 cases and Rs. 1.33 crore recovered during the FY 2023–24.



Notably, the Mumbai Suburban Network of Central Railway carries approximately 3.9 million passengers daily through its 1,810 services, including 66 AC local services carrying around 78,000 passengers per day.



Central Railway’s Mumbai Division aims to achieve zero complaints regarding irregular travel in AC local coaches. The introduction of the dedicated WhatsApp complaint number, along with regular checks, has significantly aided in achieving this objective. Passengers are encouraged to use the WhatsApp complaint number (7208819987) to report any instances of irregular travel they observe. It should be noted that the dedicated number is only for messaging; phone calls are not accepted.



Central Railway appeals to its passengers to travel with dignity by purchasing proper tickets to avoid inconvenience.

