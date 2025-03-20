Commuter bodies welcome decision; plan to convert all local trains into AC was stopped following opposition from NCP in August 2022

Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw informed the Parliament on Wednesday that the government has cleared the proposal for the procurement of 238 new air-conditioned local trains for Mumbai.

“I was in Maharashtra, and while discussions with Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on the subject of improvement of Mumbai local trains, this topic came up, and we are glad to announce that the procurement of 238 new local trains has been finally approved,” Vaishnaw said, while responding to an issue raised by Congress MP Varsha Gaikwad.

Gaikwad, an MP from north central Mumbai, said, “The lifeline of Mumbai is now on life support. Come with me to Churchgate station at 7 am. Travel with me from Virar to Churchgate, come with me from Kalyan to CSMT in the morning, and return by the evening train to Kalyan from CSMT. Only then will you understand the reality. About 2468 lives have been lost, and 2697 people have been injured while travelling in Mumbai locals.”

The plan to convert all local non-AC trains into AC was stopped following the opposition from the NCP in August 2022 after its president, Sharad Pawar, called for the complete withdrawal of AC trains and restoration of regular services for working-class commuters.

Two-year-old plan

It was first on May 19, 2023, that the ministry of railways issued a one-sheet, five-point note to the Mumbai Railway Vikas Corporation (MRVC), the rail upgrade body, directing them to improve Mumbai local trains into classy Vande Metro (suburban) trains.

The note stated that MRVC should place orders for the “procurement of 238 trains of Vande Metro (suburban) under Mumbai Urban Transport Project (MUTP) 3 and 3A.” The MUTP projects are jointly funded by the state and the central government to upgrade the city’s rail network with new corridors and trains.

The ministry, implementing the order, had further directed the MRVC to invite tenders for the project with stringent maintenance requirements for the next 35 years. The MRVC had been asked to consult both Western and Central Railway for the requirement of 12/15 car trains as per their requirements.

After about a year, in June 2023, the MRVC began the process for the procurement of 238 trains of Vande Metro (suburban) under the Mumbai Urban Transport Project (MUTP) 3 and 3A but abruptly scrapped the tender in a month, in July 2023.

A small note stated that “the mega-multi-crore international tender had been deferred,” without giving any explanation. Railway board officials said it had been stuck at the political level and that issues would soon be sorted out.

Mid-day’s intervention

In September 2024, when questioned about AC local trains, Vaishnaw had told mid-day that the plan had been stranded as NCP leader Pawar had opposed the plan and Mumbaikars needed to come together, form an opinion and get the AC locals that they wanted. When mid-day questioned NCP on their stand, party national spokesperson Clyde Crasto said their opposition was “only to the higher fare structure,” and not to AC trains per se, challenging Vaishnaw to get it done if he dared.

Associations welcome decision

Commuter associations welcomed the decision and said that now only the issue of sorting out the fare structure remains.

“It is certainly exciting news for Mumbaikars! The announcement of 238 new local trains has generated a lot of positive reactions. Mumbai’s local train network is notoriously overcrowded, especially during peak hours. The addition of these new trains is expected to significantly ease this congestion, making daily commutes more comfortable. More trains mean increased frequency, potentially shorter wait times, and a less stressful travel experience,” regular AC local train commuter and activist Mukesh Makhija said.

“The railways should now sort out the issue of fares if they really intend to convert the entire fleet into AC trains. The contentious issue needs to be sorted out before the rollout of new-age AC trains begins. For average Mumbaikars, switching to AC local means the fare goes up from R5 to R50, which is not acceptable. The fare should be lowered a bit and adjusted to the regular standards,” Subhash Gupta from Mumbai Yatri Sangh said.

May 19, 2023

Day railway ministry issued note to MRVC for upgradation