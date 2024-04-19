Lok Sabha elections 2024: Mumbai North Central is the wisest ward

Constituency that covers Vile Parle, Kurla, Kalina and Bandra has highest number of voters aged 85 to 120

A youngster helping a senior citizen after voting. File Pic/Ashish Raje

Mumbai North Central constituency has the highest number of voters between the age of 85-120 years and also the highest number of disabled ones. The constituency includes areas from Vile Parle, Kurla, Kalina, and Bandra. According to data provided by the Election Commission office of Mumbai’s suburban district, there are 98,128 citizens aged between 85 and 120 years, with 51,217 male and 46,911 female voters.



Disabled people will be given a helping hand by polling booth officials. File Pic/Ashish Raje



Among them, the largest group, totaling 7,971, citizens, resides in the Bandra West assembly segment. Within this group, there are 3,649 male citizens and 4,322 female citizens. Following closely behind is the Vile Parle segment, with 7,650 citizens, within the same constituency. In the demographic of voters with disabilities, there are a total of 15,892 individuals, comprising 9,238 males and 6,654 females. The highest concentration is found in the Chandivli assembly segment of the Mumbai North Central constituency, with 1,172 electors, consisting of 657 males and 514 females.

“In both categories, Mumbai North Central constituency ranks the highest. So far, about 672 residents from these categories have opted to vote from home. Voters above 85 years of age and Persons with Disabilities (PwDs) with 40 per cent benchmark disability can avail of the optional home voting facility,” said a suburban district official.

“Braille has been provided on EVM machines for the visually impaired. Dummy ballot sheets in Braille have also been made available. Voters who require a wheelchair facility, as well as senior citizens and persons with disabilities who require a vehicle facility and assistance from home to the polling stations, need to give prior notice. Advance notices are also being accepted online on the enabled app. Information about facilities for disabled and senior citizens has been made available on the Saksham App, Voter Helping App,” he added.

98,128

Voters aged between 85 and 120 years