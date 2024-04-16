“In Mumbai suburban district itself, about 50,000 officials have been deployed on election duty,” the official said

The event was organised under the SVEEP programme of the Election Commission

Listen to this article Mumbai: Versova residents get lessons in EVM use x 00:00

In a first, Mumbai Suburban District Election Commission officials on Monday carried dummy Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) to housing societies to demonstrate their functioning. Several residents gathered in housing complexes to understand it’s working.

“Citizens were given information by Mumbai suburban district officials about EVMs to clear doubts about EVM machines. The demonstration was carried out on Monday at Bhairav Society on Veera Desai Road under the SVEEP programme,” an official said.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Mumbai suburban district comprises four parliamentary constituencies, Mumbai North, Mumbai North West, Mumbai North East and Mumbai North Central Lok Sabha seats. SVEEP (Systematic Voters’ Education and Electoral Participation) is a flagship programme of the Election Commission to promote voter education and participation in the elections.

“In ECI there is a separate division that organises multi-intervention programmes that reach out through different modes and media to educate citizens, electors, and voters about the electoral process to increase their awareness and promote their informed participation,” said the official. “In Mumbai suburban district itself, about 50,000 officials have been deployed on election duty,” the official said.

“Voters should be encouraged to cast their vote by holding a meeting with the office bearers, secretaries and chairmen of housing societies. Also, citizens are active in large numbers on social media. The administrative set-up should use this opportunity to reach voters through that”, said Mumbai district Collector Rajendra Kshirsagar.