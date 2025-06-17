Of the total 2,121 roads spanning 698.44 km planned under Phase-1 and Phase-2 of the project, work on 1,385 roads covering 342.74 km has been completed, which is 49.07 per cent of the overall target, stated a release issued by BMC on Tuesday

The road concretisation initiative was launched two years ago. File pic

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has completed 49 per cent of the total planned road length by May 31 under its ambitious road concretisation project, the civic body stated on Tuesday, according to news agency PTI.

Of the total 2,121 roads spanning 698.44 km planned under Phase-1 and Phase-2 of the project, work on 1,385 roads covering 342.74 km has been completed, which is 49.07 per cent of the overall target, the release said, according to PTI.

Among the completed roads, 771 stretches measuring 186 km have been concretised end-to-end, while 614 roads covering 156.74 km have been completed from junction to junction or half-width, it added.

“Under Phase I of the project, a total of 700 roads covering 320.08 km were taken up for concretisation. As of May 31, 582 of these roads have been completed, amounting to 203.36 km, achieving 63.53 per cent of the targeted work in this phase,” the Mumbai civic body said, according to PTI.

“In Phase II, work to concretise 1,421 roads spanning 378.36 km was undertaken. Of these, 803 roads covering 139.38 km have been completed so far, reflecting a 36.84 per cent completion rate for this phase,” the statement added.

Barricades on the concretised roads have been removed, along with construction materials, and these roads have been opened for traffic following the completion of cement concretisation work, the BMC said.

Speed controllers will be re-installed once their list is finalised.

“No agency will be permitted to excavate these roads after concretisation,” it stated.

The project was implemented within the stipulated timeframe and according to quality standards, with the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT)-Bombay acting as an independent third-party quality auditor, the release said.

Mumbai civic body files police complaint after waste found dumped in recently cleaned Dharavi drain

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has filed a police complaint against unidentified persons and establishments for dumping industrial waste into a cleaned drain near T Junction in Dharavi area of Mumbai, an official statement said on Tuesday.

The action comes after the BMC noticed a fresh accumulation of waste despite recent cleaning.

According to the BMC, on Monday, the civic officials from the BMC's solid waste management department visited the site and found materials such as thermocol, rubber, wrappers, and parcel boxes dumped in the drain. A police complaint has been lodged at Shahunagar Police Station under Section 326 (A) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), 2023.

The Mumbai civic body said that the act poses a serious threat to Mumbai’s drainage system and monsoon preparedness. Drains that have already been cleaned are getting clogged again due to floating waste, which blocks the flow of rainwater and may lead to waterlogging.

The BMC has been cleaning rivers and drains across the city as part of its monsoon readiness work. The cleaning process is being carried out in a planned and systematic manner, using Artificial Intelligence (AI) for better efficiency and transparency. Senior BMC officials are personally inspecting desilting work across the city, including eastern and western suburbs, the BMC said, adding that despite the major desilting work being completed, floating garbage brought in by tidal waves continues to enter the drains. As a result, BMC teams have to clean them repeatedly.

It said that to stop garbage from entering the drains, the BMC has taken several steps including placing metal nets at select locations as a pilot project. Still, some individuals or establishments continue to throw plastic bags, furniture parts, rubber, and thermocol, which hampers sewage flow and emergency operations.

