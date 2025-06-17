A labour, who was working in foundation of an under construction building in Andheri East in Mumbai got trapped under loose soil soil which collapsed during the rain, officials said, adding that four people were injured in separate incidents in city

Mumbai witnessed heavy rains on Monday. File Pic

One person was killed and four others were injured in Mumbai on Monday, as the city reported rainfall over 100 mm in several parts of the island city and the suburbs, officials said.

A labour, who was working in foundation of an under construction building in Andheri East in Mumbai got trapped under loose soil soil which collapsed during the rain.

The incident was reported to the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) at 7.43 pm on Monday, officials said.

The Mumbai fire brigade rushed to the spot for rescue operations. The labour was rushed to BMC's copper hospital late on Monday night, but was declared dead.

In an another incident, two women were injured as the wall of a under construction building collapsed on an adjacent room in a chawl named Indira Krupa Housing Society in Bandra East, officials said.

The incident was reported at 11.34 pm. The injured were rushed to Gurunanak Hospital, and have been identified as Komal Yewale, 25, who is in a critical condition, and Pranita Yewle, 28, who is stable, they said.

An another incident was reported to the civic authorities in which two women were injured as a portion of an under construction building collapsed in Jogeshwari East at around 12.47 pm on Monday.

The injured were rushed to the HBT Trauma Care hospital. They have been identified as Arleen Paul, 59, who is in a critical condition, and Sugandha Kadam, 63, who has been discharged after treatment, officials said.