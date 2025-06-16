Heavy to very heavy rainfall is forecasted in coastal districts such as Mumbai, Palghar, Thane, Raigad, Ratnagiri, and Sindhudurg over the next few days, with some places expected to see extremely heavy rainfall, as per the India Meteorological Department (IMD)

Thunderstorms with lightning and gusty winds (up to 60 km/h) are predicted for many districts in state. Pic/ Ashish Raje

On Monday, Mumbai is experiencing generally cloudy skies with the India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecasting heavy rainfall at a few places across the city and its suburbs.

The India Meteorological Department's Colaba observatory recorded 100 mm of rainfall, while the Santacruz station logged 86 mm.

Thane recorded 86.6 mm of rainfall, indicating moderate to heavy showers in the region as rain activity intensified across the Mumbai Metropolitan Region, according to IMD

The city and suburbs are expected to experience a generally cloudy sky with the possibility of heavy rainfall at a few locations.

The maximum temperature is likely to hover around 29 degrees Celsius, while the minimum may settle near 26 degrees Celsius in Mumbai.

Citizens are advised to stay alert, especially in low-lying areas, as the rainfall may lead to localised waterlogging.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a comprehensive weather warning for all districts of Maharashtra, effective from June 16 to June 20.

Mumbai, Thane, Palghar, Raigad, Ratnagiri, and Sindhudurg are expected to witness heavy to very heavy rainfall, especially on Monday, prompting an orange alert in Mumbai and several regions across Maharashtra.

The ghat areas of Pune, Kolhapur, and Satara are likely to receive extremely heavy rain at isolated locations, raising the risk of localised flooding and landslides.

Districts such as Dhule, Nashik, Jalgaon, and Ahmednagar are forecast to experience thunderstorms accompanied by lightning and gusty winds reaching 40–50 kmph.

Similarly, Vidarbha districts, including Nagpur, Chandrapur, Gadchiroli, and Bhandara, are on alert for thunderstorms, lightning, and potential heavy spells.

The IMD has warned of possible impacts such as cloud-to-ground lightning, the falling of weak trees or structures, power disruptions, and crop damage.

Citizens are advised to remain indoors during storms, avoid open fields, and not take shelter under trees.

Farmers are urged to harvest mature crops early, secure produce, and avoid irrigation or spraying.

The hourly breakdown shows 3.56 mm up to 09:30 hrs, 5.33 mm up to 10:30 hrs, 3.05 mm up to 11:30 hrs, and a significant 25.91 mm recorded by 12:30 hrs, indicating a sharp increase in rainfall intensity

With this, the total cumulative rainfall for the season has reached 457.85 mm, a substantial rise compared to 146.45 mm recorded during the same period in 2024.

Authorities are closely monitoring the situation as the rains intensify.

The next high tide is predicted on Tuesday at 03:31 hrs, measuring 3.44 metres. Meanwhile, low tide is expected tonight at 21:41 hrs at 1.86 metres, followed by another at 09:10 hrs tomorrow at 1.33 metres.

With continued showers likely and tidal activity peaking, the civic authorities are monitoring the situation closely, and residents are urged to avoid venturing into waterlogged zones or coastal stretches during high tide periods.

The probability of rain-related events in all districts is marked as “Very Likely” throughout the forecast period.

Warnings Issued:

Risk of cloud-to-ground lightning, fall of weak trees, and power disruptions.

Potential damage to crops, plantations, and kutcha houses due to unseasonal rains and winds.

The public is advised to avoid open fields, stay indoors during thunderstorms, and not seek shelter under trees.

Agromet Advisory:

Farmers are advised to harvest mature crops early, protect stored grains, support young plants, and avoid irrigation or pesticide spraying.

Ensure safe shelter for cattle and arrange proper drainage in fields to avoid crop loss.