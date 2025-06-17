Despite promises galore by the powers that be every single year that ‘THIS’ year will be different, the reality is exactly as expected, craters that vie with each other to be declared the largest. mid-day’s photographers capture the ‘ground reality’
... on Hill Road, Bandra. Pic/Kirti Surve Parade
... on Dattapada flyover leading to Borivli on the Western Express Highway. Pic/Satej Shinde
... on Chembur road at the junction of Sion Trombay Road after heavy rain. Pic/Shadab Khan
... on the road, between Mumbai University and the sessions court in Fort. Pic/Ashish Raje
... on Dadar TT Bridge. Pic/Ashish Raje
... on DN Road outside Thomas Cook in Fort. Pic/Ashish Raje
... on the road at Shahid Hemant Karkare Chowk in Dadar East. Pic/Sayyed Sameer Abedi