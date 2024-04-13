Lok Sabha elections 2024: With corporators missing for a long time, Mumbaikars expect answers from MPs

Mumbaikars appear ready to take MPs head on over issues affecting them at local level after absence of ward-level representatives have left them fed up for over two years

Kurla: Residents protesting to protect Kurla dairy plot

In Mumbai, local issues are likely to dominate this Lok Sabha election With corporators missing for a long time, citizens now expect answers from candidates Local issues are important and hence a manifesto based on that is the key

No wave or storm. In Mumbai, local issues are likely to dominate this Lok Sabha election as various area-specific issues have been close to the hearts of people in every constituency. Also, with corporators missing for a long time, citizens now expect answers and solutions to all their issues from candidates. The example of the Gokhale bridge completion, Mulund PAP project, and the Kurla dairy plot issue all started as citizen-driven movements on social media and have garnered huge support and gatherings, leading to action on the ground.



Mulund residents protesting against the PAP projects

With the absence of corporators for quite some time, citizens now expect answers from whichever candidate is fighting elections from their areas, seeking clarity on their stand and what they can deliver.

YES. Local issues are important and hence a manifesto based on that is the key. The manifesto seems to be missing its importance in democracy. Once published, it is obligatory on the part of candidates to explain in public speeches during the next elections the reasons for missing those promises which were already made in the last manifesto. Rather than other guarantees, we citizens want to guarantee that at least the manifesto will be implemented in toto,” said Jitendra Gupta of the Citizen Committee, who has started a Manifesto Suggestion Group on social media.



Residents protesting to protect Kurla dairy plot

North East Mumbai

“In Mulund, the corporator, the MLA, and the MP, all three were from Mulund, but none could stop the huge influx of multiple PAP projects. We want a clear mandate from the candidate and his vision on what he can deliver,” Makarand Limaye from Mulund East, who had gathered at the Gudi Padwa protest, said. The issue of Project Affected People (PAP) from Dharavi and other locations shifting to Mulund East is fast snowballing.



Kurla movement to save old dairy land

The development of the huge salt pan land, which is now being opened up in phases starting with Metro Pink Line 6 carshed and shifting of PAPs. Other issues citizens expect include works of the Metro and the dug-up stretches of arterial LBS Road to be filled up fast in Ghatkopar West, planned connectivity of roads, the stench of the dumping ground at Vikhroli, and speeding up ongoing railway station upgrades.

Mumbai North Central

“We have started a movement to save the old Kurla dairy plot and meet all politicians. There are around 800 to 900 trees on the plot now. We have gathered thousands of signatures and gone door to door,” said activist Kiran Pailwan, who has created a social media group and is actively organising public opinion. “Kurla and Bandra have been besieged by problems of lack of infrastructure despite state-of-the-art infra facilities coming up across Mumbai, thanks to the complete ignorance and absence of the local elected representatives,” Anwar Shaikh said.

“The upcoming Yellow Line Metro 2B has bypassed the busy Kurla Junction station, losing the golden opportunity of mega connectivity for commuters, skywalk plans for smooth pedestrian movement out of Kurla station, especially west, shelved, the pedestrian bridge over LBS Road stuck for several years, approach to Kurla station blocked by faulty MMRDA planning, the elevated station at Kurla is stuck, Bandra East station is a mess and the skywalk missing. Citizens here had to approach the court to get things done,” another citizen, Arvind Kenat, said. SCLR works have made areas like Kalina a mess, the Mithi river still remains polluted and encroached, and Chandivli residents have been fighting for basic civic issues.



Gokhale bridge opened after a citizens’ protest. Pic/Nimish Dave

South Central Mumbai

The Dharavi redevelopment issue remains the highlight of this Lok Sabha constituency, which includes Chembur, Sion Koliwada, Anushakti Nagar, Wadala, and Mahim. Other issues include dipping pollution metrics in Chembur, and resident issues in Wadala, and Mahim. “As the election season is here, Dharavi is flooded with promises of development. But the problem is much more complex from the size of the tenement to the livelihood and loss of business hub as Dharavi is a medley of various organised and unorganised businesses from leather to pottery,” resident Ankush Meshram said.

Mumbai North

The key issues and demands of residents in Mumbai North are multi-fold but mainly aspiring for a good quality of life, open spaces, shifting of the Dahisar toll plaza, and freedom from traffic jams. “There is a need for an AIIMS-style super speciality hospital in Mumbai North. MPs can promote coastal tourism in Gorai, Madh, Marve and Uttan, more parks, grounds & jogging grounds, and slum redevelopment across the constituency. The authorities should also speed up metro works, Borivli-Thane tunnel and part of the Coastal Road passing through the constituency. Also, I would say we need more auditoriums in the constituency to stage Marathi, Gujarati, Hindi plays,” said citizen Mandar Sawant.

Mumbai North West

This constituency showed the golden example of how citizen activism got the Gokhale Bridge expedited and completed with the help of the local MLA. The issues in the areas in these constituencies are similar to those of Mumbai North, with citizens seeking better infra, more open spaces, and quality life. “Since railways are a central subject, more bridges for faster east-west connectivity are the key issue here and the local MP can help us in such things,” citizen Raghav Thakur said. The development of slums and building of more hospitals and traffic jams are some of the other issues that should be taken up on priority in the absence of corporators.

Mumbai South

“Pipe gas, water supply, and development of the eastern front have been a few key issues in south Mumbai. The cluster redevelopment of all old chawl/slum tenements is another one,” said a citizen. From Worli to Colaba, this constituency has been a hotbed of citizen grievances more so after corporators were dissolved. The key issues here have been traffic concerns, connectivity, and redevelopment. The “sensible” development of Mumbai port trust land was also an issue in the last elections. The development of the east coast and rehabilitation of all affected slum dwellers on the MBPT land have also been discussed since 2018 by the sitting local MP.