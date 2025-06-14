In a statement, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) said the flyover was made operational at 4 pm, keeping in mind the ongoing monsoon and to prevent inconvenience to commuters. The work of the flyover was completed within the stipulated deadline of May 31

An aerial view of the Vikhroli bridge after it was opened to traffic. Pic/Satej Shinde

The newly constructed road overbridge (ROB) linking Vikhroli East and West in Mumbai was opened to commuters on Saturday afternoon without any formal inauguration or ceremony.

In a statement, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) said the flyover was made operational at 4 pm, keeping in mind the ongoing monsoon and to prevent inconvenience to commuters, reported PTI.

“The work of the flyover was completed within the stipulated deadline of May 31. Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis had directed that the bridge be opened without waiting for any formal inauguration,” the statement read.

On Friday, Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis had announced the opening of the bridge for commuters. Sharing a video of the structure on social media, Fadnavis wrote during the monsoon, commuters face traffic jams in the area, and thus, the government has ordered that the flyover be opened for the public without waiting for an official ceremony.

The flyover provides a vital road link in the growing suburb by connecting Lal Bahadur Shastri (LBS) Road, located on the western side of Vikhroli station, to the Eastern Express Highway on the eastern side of the tracks.

“With the bridge now operational, commuters are expected to save up to 30 minutes in travel time,” the BMC noted.

According to a post on X, the Mumbai civic body said the flyover is 12 metres wide and 615 metres long.

The project has been completed in three phases, involving the placement of 18 spans of girders. A total of 19 piers have been installed, of which 12 are located on the eastern side and seven on the western side.

In the tweet posted on Friday, Fadnavis had stated that he began the work for this structure during his first tenure in 2018, and Rs 104.77 have been spent on the project.

"I had ordered this work in 2018 when I was the Chief Minister. Rs 104.77 crore was spent on it. In order to avoid any inconvenience to Mumbaikars in view of the upcoming rains, we have directed the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation Commissioner and the police to open this bridge for traffic from 4 pm on Saturday, June 14, 2025," stated CM Fadnavis.

(With PTI inputs)