A pedestrian walks in rain near Opera House, Mumbai, on Saturday evening. PIC/ATUL KAMBLE

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued a weather warning on Saturday evening for several parts of Maharashtra, including Mumbai.

The advisory, issued at 7 pm, stated Mumbai is likely to experience thunderstorms, accompanied by lightning, moderate rainfall, and gusty winds reaching speeds of 40–50 kmph.

According to IMD, these weather conditions are “very likely” to occur over the next three to four hours at isolated locations across the districts of Mumbai, Thane, Palghar, Raigad, Ratnagiri, Pune, and Satara.

The weather bureau has urged residents in these districts to exercise caution while venturing outdoors. Commuters have been cautioned to stay alert, as reduced visibility and strong winds could lead to disruptions, particularly in coastal and low-lying regions.

Mumbai City had received received 19 mm of rain, while the eastern suburbs recorded 4 mm and the western suburbs saw 5 mm, in a 24-hour period, starting Friday 8 am. Though these numbers are moderate, the intensity is expected to increase through the day.

Maharashtra weather update: Several districts likely to witness very heavy rainfall, warns IMD

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Saturday said that Maharashtra is likely to experience heavy to extremely heavy rainfall over the next few days, especially in the coastal and ghat regions.

By June 18, the intensity will reduce slightly, as the weather bureau forecasts moderate rainfall for the Mumbai Metropolitan Region.

IMD said the probability of rainfall on five days, starting Saturday, is "very likely".

For interior districts such as Dhule, Nandurbar, Nashik, Jalgaon, and Pune, IMD has predicted light to moderate rainfall with thunderstorms and winds ranging from 30–50 kmph.

The ghats of Pune, Satara, and Kolhapur, however, are expected to be hit hard with very heavy rainfall and strong winds, raising the risk of landslides and road blockages, warned IMD.

As the state braces for intense weather, the weather office has cautioned on potential damage to crops, power outages, falling trees, and traffic disruptions, especially in vulnerable regions.

Farmers have been advised to harvest mature crops immediately, ensure safe storage, and avoid irrigation or pesticide application. Cattle and livestock should be sheltered securely.

Citizens are urged to stay indoors during thunderstorms, avoid taking shelter under trees, and unplug electronic appliances during lightning activity.