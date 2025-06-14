Breaking News
Four dead, 18 injured as bridge on Indrayani river collapses in Pune district
Bus conductor assaulted in Chembur; CCTV cameras non-functional, alleges Union
Mumbai reports 22 Covid-19 cases, 40 across Maharashtra
Ahmedabad plane crash: Former CM Vijay Rupani's funeral on Monday, Gujarat declares state mourning
Thane's Mogarpada to become Mumbai’s biggest Metro depot for four key lines
shot-button
E-paper E-paper
Home > Mumbai > Mumbai News > Article > Mumbai weather update Possibility of heavy to very heavy rain at isolated places in city

Mumbai weather update: Possibility of heavy to very heavy rain at isolated places in city

Updated on: 14 June,2025 12:48 PM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

Top

Mumbai is bracing for another round of intense rainfall, as the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued weather updates about the city and its suburbs on Saturday. Here is more about the weather you would like to know about Mumbai rains and weather

Mumbai weather update: Possibility of heavy to very heavy rain at isolated places in city

Representational Image

Listen to this article
Mumbai weather update: Possibility of heavy to very heavy rain at isolated places in city
x
00:00

Mumbai is bracing for another round of intense rainfall, as the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued weather updates about the city and its suburbs on Saturday. As per the latest forecast issued at 8:00 am, there is a possibility of rain at isolated places in Mumbai and surrounding areas. The weather bureau has also indicated the likelihood of thunderstorms, urging citizens to remain alert and take necessary precautions.

Also, the warning comes amid already active monsoon conditions. According to rainfall data recorded between 8:00 am on June 13 and 8:00 am on June 14, the city received 19 mm of rain, while the eastern suburbs recorded 4 mm and the western suburbs saw 5 mm. Though these numbers are moderate, the intensity is expected to increase through the day, especially during late afternoon and evening hours.


Compounding the weather situation are tide conditions, which could exacerbate waterlogging in low-lying areas. A high tide is expected at 2:14 pm today, with the sea rising up to 4.31 meters. This will be followed by a low tide at 8:14 pm, registering 1.94 meters. On Sunday, June 15, the next high tide is forecast at 1:53 am (3.64 meters), with a subsequent low tide at 7:39 am (0.85 meters).


With rain coinciding with the afternoon high tide, the potential for waterlogging increases in flood-prone pockets of Mumbai.

The southwest monsoon seasonal rainfall across the Monsoon Core Zone (MCZ), which includes the most of the country's rainfed agriculture areas, is expected to be above normal (>106% LPA).

Moreover, normal to above-normal rainfall is very expected across most of the country from June to September 2025, with the exception of several places in Northwest and East India, as well as many locations in Northeast India, where rainfall is very likely to be below-average.

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

Did you find this article helpful?

Yes
No

Help us improve further by providing more detailed feedback and stand a chance to win a 3-month e-paper subscription! Click Here

Note: Winners will be selected via a lucky draw.

Help us improve further by providing more detailed feedback and stand a chance to win a 3-month e-paper subscription! Click Here

Note: Winners will be selected via a lucky draw.

mumbai rains mumbai weather mumbai monsoon mumbai mumbai news

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK