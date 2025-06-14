On Friday, Tripura's Chief Minister, Manik Saha, officially inaugurated a new Cancer Care Facility at ILS Hospital. He also took part in the World Blood Donor Day 2025 celebrations, where he encouraged everyone to donate blood to help save lives

Tripura Chief Minister, Manik Saha. File Pic.

Listen to this article Donate blood to save lives, urges Tripura CM Manik Saha x 00:00

Tripura's Chief Minister (CM), Manik Saha, attended the World Blood Donor Day 2025 celebrations in Agartala, where he urged people to donate blood to save lives.

Speaking to ANI, Chief Minister Saha said, "We celebrate World Blood Donor Day every year in Tripura. This time, I saw that organisations and NGOs are setting up blood donation camps, and they were recognised for their efforts. Our main aim is to encourage people who might be hesitant to donate blood. Blood donation is a beneficial activity because it stimulates the formation of new blood cells, can help prevent heart and blood vessel problems, and can also help in diagnosing any underlying health issues. That's why individuals between the ages of 18 and 65 are encouraged to donate blood."

Appreciating the citizens, he added, "In Tripura, people readily come forward when blood is needed in blood banks. There's a history of this. So, those who don't usually donate blood should step forward. Just one unit of blood can save three lives. These days, blood cells and plasma can be separated according to what the patient needs."

Saha further mentioned that a region should ideally have a blood-to-population ratio of one per cent, a target Tripura has successfully met, ANI reported.

"Blood volume should typically be one per cent of the population. We have 12 government and two private blood banks, and our population is 40 lakhs. Last year, we collected 42,000 units of blood. There's a good balance. If there's an emergency, like during elections or the covid-19 pandemic, I've urged people to donate blood, and they have always responded," he told ANI.

Meanwhile, on Friday, Chief Minister Manik Saha inaugurated a new Cancer Care Facility at ILS Hospital in Agartala.

In a post on X, Chief Minister Saha wrote, "Today I attended the inauguration of advanced radiotherapy services for the treatment of cancer at ILS Hospital, Agartala, in collaboration with the International Oncology Care Institute (IOCI)."

Earlier on Saturday, on the occasion of World Blood Donor Day 2025, Union Minister Kiren Rijiju also donated blood, stating, "Blood donation is a truly noble act. Today, on World Blood Donor Day, let's recognise the importance of donating blood, raise awareness, and volunteer to save lives."

(With inputs from ANI)