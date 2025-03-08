The Chief Minister highlighted that Tripura is the only state in India where e-governance has been implemented at the three-tier Panchayat level

Manik Saha. File pic

Listen to this article Tripura: Govt strengthening Panchayats for sustainable development, says CM Manik Saha x 00:00

Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha said the state government has given "special importance to strengthening the Panchayat system" and is working to ensure the sustainable development of every Panchayat in the coming days.

ADVERTISEMENT

"The present government is working with the aim of taking every Panchayat in the state forward successfully in the coming days. The government is committed to strengthening the infrastructure of the Panchayati Raj system, as well as advancing good governance and development," said the Chief Minister on Friday.

Saha said this after formally inaugurating the state-level one-day programme at Rabindra Shatabarshiki Bhavan. The program included the ceremonial distribution of 475 computers and the award distribution program for the best performers of the National Panchayat Awards.

Speaking about the Panchayat Development Index, he stated that Tripura has reached the highest level in three areas, which is not just an individual achievement but a collective honor earned through teamwork.

"I extend my sincere greetings and thanks to the Panchayat Department, Rural Development Department, District Administration, Public Representatives, and everyone associated with this achievement. However, distributing computers and giving prizes is not enough; our primary goal is to strengthen the Panchayat system. This initiative has been undertaken to ensure continued success and progress in the future. We must work for the people and enhance the delivery system. Today's program aims to strengthen the Panchayat infrastructure. Through innovative thinking, we must continue the trend of good governance and development," he said.

Highlighting changes in the Panchayat system since 2018 under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership, the CM said, "PM Modi is implementing various schemes and initiatives for the people. He has also emphasised public movements at the Panchayat level. Since 70 to 75 per cent of the country is rural, the development of these areas is crucial for the overall strength of the nation. The state government is working with this vision in mind."

The Chief Minister further stated that there are two and a half lakh Panchayats across the country.

"If any Panchayat from our state secures the top position at the national level, it will indicate that we are on the right track. Our recognition is a testament to our efforts. This achievement not only enhances our state's progress but also contributes to the nation's development. The Panchayat Devolution Index, conducted by the central government every eight to 10 years, previously ranked Tripura at 13th or 14th place before 2015. Now, we have improved to the seventh position. I urge public representatives here to work with more innovative ideas for developing their respective Panchayats," he said.

Saha emphasized the need for initiatives to build ideal Panchayats through solar power, smart Panchayat formation, groundwater level enhancement, and proper disposal of solid and liquid waste.

"We have also received national-level awards for being a women-friendly and child-friendly Panchayat. Therefore, steps should be taken to make all Panchayats child-friendly and women-friendly," he added.

The Chief Minister highlighted that Tripura is the only state in India where e-governance has been implemented at the three-tier Panchayat level.

"This has made financial transactions and record-keeping easier. By integrating the Panchayat system with e-office management, we have strengthened Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of Digital India. Today, we can proudly say that Tripura has become 'Digital Tripura.' Clean Panchayat is our core foundation, and everyone is working towards this goal," he concluded.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever