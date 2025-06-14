The senior BJP leader was among the 241 people on board the ill-fated London-bound Air India Flight AI171, which crashed shortly after take-off from Ahmedabad on Thursday afternoon. He was widely respected for his significant contributions to the development of Rajkot

Former Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani. PIC/PTI

Markets in Rajkot remained closed for half of Saturday as a mark of respect for Vijay Rupani, the former Chief Minister of Gujarat, who died in the Ahmedabad Plane Crash on Thursday, reported ANI. The senior BJP leader was among the 241 people on board the ill-fated London-bound Air India Flight AI171, which crashed shortly after take-off from Ahmedabad on Thursday afternoon.

Shops across the city stayed shut until noon, as traders and residents paid tribute to the well-known leader. Vijay Rupani had played a key role in the development of Rajkot, and many establishments voluntarily downed shutters in his honour.

ANI reported that a resident named Navneet said that Rajkot will never forget Vijay Rupani. He admired the BJP leader for all the important development projects he started and finished in the city.

Speaking to ANI, Navneet said, "This accident is something the people of Rajkot will never forget. Vijay Rupani loved Rajkot deeply, always meeting and connecting with everyone. He worked closely with his office and the government to provide vital facilities, such as the Rajkot Airport, hospitals, overbridges, and water resources. His dedication to Rajkot led to these developments, ensuring the city will always hold him dear. Rajkot will never forget him."

Rupani, who was an MLA for Rajkot West, had strong political connections in the Saurashtra region.

Ahmedabad Plane Crash: Shankersinh Vaghela meets Vijay Rupani's family

Earlier in the day, Shankersinh Vaghela, another former Gujarat Chief Minister, visited Vijay Rupani's home to offer his condolences.

Vaghela said he was shocked by Rupani's death and initially found it hard to believe. He wished for the departed soul to rest in peace.

"At first, I didn't believe it. Then I heard he'd been taken to hospital. Even then, I had hope he'd survive. Then, when we heard he was no more, we offered our condolences... I hope his soul rests in peace and his family finds the strength to cope with this loss," Vaghela explained.

Vijay Rupani served as the Chief Minister of Gujarat twice, from 2016 to 2021. He was also appointed the BJP's in-charge for Punjab.

On Thursday, Air India AI171, a Boeing Dreamliner 787-8 plane, heading for London's Gatwick, crashed shortly after taking off from Ahmedabad International Airport. The airline stated that only one of the 242 people on board survived the crash.

(With inputs from ANI)