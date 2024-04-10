Mumbai: Mulund locals ring in Gudi Padwa with anti-PAP protest

Clad in traditional attire and caps, residents voice opposition to controversial relocation project

Mulund residents register their protest at central Hanuman Chowk on Tuesday

The proposed relocation has been a matter of concern for all locals

The subject of project-affected people (PAP) from Dharavi and other locations shifting to Mulund East is snowballing into a major issue amid election fever. On Gudi Padwa morning, Mulund residents held a protest rally with placards and banners bearing the slogan ‘No PAP, No Dharavi in Mulund’.

The proposed relocation has been a matter of concern for all locals.

“‘Remove PAP, save Mulund’ is the resolution made by all of us on the occasion of the Hindu New Year. We staged a protest at the central Hanuman Chowk against the PAP relocation project and the Dharavi Rehabilitation Project. Citizens participated by wearing caps with messages such as ‘Dismiss PAP Project’, ‘Save Mulund’ and ‘No PAP, No Dharavi’ in a protest organised by Prayas Sevabhavi Sanstha, which has been protesting for the past six to seven months in various ways,” advocate Sagar Devre convenor of the movement said. Two major rehabilitation projects are coming up in Mulund East. The first involves handing over 64 acres of land to the Dharavi Redevelopment Project—18 acres of the space occupied by the former octroi naka and 46 acres of the old dumping ground. The second involves the construction of 7,439 tenements near Kelkar College for all other project-affected people across Mumbai.

“These projects will add pressure to civic and other existing amenities in Mulund East and cannot be allowed to proceed. So many people cannot be shifted to one suburb. It is unjust and residents of Mulund have been protesting against this,” Devre added.

A number of residents had also met Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and briefed him about the issue and also formed a human chain along the Eastern Express Highway a few months ago.

64 acres

Area of land to be given to Dharavi Redevelopment Project