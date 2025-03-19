Breaking News
Railways to procure 238 local trains for Mumbai Ashwini Vaishnaw tells Parliament

Railways to procure 238 local trains for Mumbai, Ashwini Vaishnaw tells Parliament

Updated on: 19 March,2025 02:55 PM IST  |  Mumbai
Rajendra B. Aklekar | rajendra.aklekar@mid-day.com

The Railway Minister said that the upgrade of Mumbai local trains was good news for Mumbaikars, who had been waiting long to hear it. "We are glad to announce that the procurement of 238 new local trains for Mumbai has been finally approved," he said

Ashwini Vaishnaw has not specifically mentioned if the procurement is for AC trains. Representational pic

Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw on Wednesday cleared the proposal for the procurement of 238 local trains for Mumbai


Announcing this in the Parliament, Vaishnaw said that the upgrade of Mumbai local trains was good news for Mumbaikars, who had been waiting long to hear it.


"I was in Maharashtra, and while discussions with Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on the subject of improvement of Mumbai local trains, this topic came up and we are glad to announce that the procurement of 238 new local trains for Mumbai has been finally approved," Vaishnaw said on Wednesday.


A plan of 238 air-conditioned (AC) local trains had been pending with the ministry for the past few years.

"While a plan for 238 AC locals for Mumbai is pending, the minister in his statement has not specifically mentioned if these are AC trains," a railway spokesperson said.

